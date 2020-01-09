Sounds like Mitch McConnell is ready to get things moving with impeachment in the Senate … but not in the way Nancy Pelosi wants.
She had to know he would only sit back and let her make a fool of herself for so long:
JUST IN: McConnell backs measure to change Senate rules and dismiss impeachment without articles https://t.co/0rTc0T6j9n pic.twitter.com/tV6UpULytM
— The Hill (@thehill) January 9, 2020
Your move, Nancy.
Mitch is done playin’.
From The Hill:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is backing a resolution to change the Senate’s rules to allow for lawmakers to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Trump before the House sends them over.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced on Thursday that McConnell has signed on as a co-sponsor to the resolution, which he introduced earlier this week.
Spokesmen for McConnell didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about his support.
Changing the rules would either require a two-thirds vote or for Republicans to deploy the “nuclear” option.
As we all know, good ol’ Harry Reid made the nuclear option a thing.
God bless him.
Well, since there is nothing of merit in the articles, I see no issue with this.
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 9, 2020
Right?
Without the articles, there is no impeachment to consider anyway.
Cocaine Mitch just whacked Frank Lopez and married Michelle Pfifer next to a tiger. https://t.co/clXGtliNPu pic.twitter.com/0gW31xRCfg
— Hunter Biden’s Meth Dealer (@GameOnJD) January 9, 2020
Say HELLO to his little friend.
Gotta love this.
Especially if Tom Nichols is fussing about it:
If McConnell does this, redraft the articles, vote on them again, and start over. At some point, the Kentucky Gravedigger of Democracy has to face some opposition somewhere. https://t.co/FerOQk1I23
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 9, 2020
Kentucky Gravedigger of Democracy. Damn, this guy is so melodramatic.
McConnell is beating Pelosi at her own game, which of course has the Resistance crowd melting down:
#ColossalPOS 💩🤡 pic.twitter.com/jzvmImK6yA
— MaverickCtzn (@MaverickCtzn) January 9, 2020
They can’t meme.
time to impeach McConnell
— Northern Fried Kitty (@mrgames2) January 9, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Impeach EVERYBODY!
This man is UnAmerican.
— Deeg: 1st a RINO now Human Scum (@GraeberDebby) January 9, 2020
You know what’s really unAmerican? Impeaching a president because you’re a butthurt crybaby who can’t accept the results of an election.
Violating his oath of office.
— Ladyliberty2034 (@ladyliberty2034) January 9, 2020
Nope.
I really don’t want to hear any more praise for cocaine Mitch
— Jonathan Salama (@JSalama5) January 9, 2020
Poor guy.
Hey republicans, one day you won’t have the majority and you will regret this!
— Had Enough (@TrumpGoAway) January 9, 2020
YOU’LL RUE THE DAY!
You know, people don’t say that enough these days.
