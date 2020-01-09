Sounds like Mitch McConnell is ready to get things moving with impeachment in the Senate … but not in the way Nancy Pelosi wants.

She had to know he would only sit back and let her make a fool of herself for so long:

JUST IN: McConnell backs measure to change Senate rules and dismiss impeachment without articles https://t.co/0rTc0T6j9n pic.twitter.com/tV6UpULytM — The Hill (@thehill) January 9, 2020

Your move, Nancy.

Mitch is done playin’.

From The Hill:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is backing a resolution to change the Senate’s rules to allow for lawmakers to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Trump before the House sends them over. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced on Thursday that McConnell has signed on as a co-sponsor to the resolution, which he introduced earlier this week. Spokesmen for McConnell didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about his support. Changing the rules would either require a two-thirds vote or for Republicans to deploy the “nuclear” option.

As we all know, good ol’ Harry Reid made the nuclear option a thing.

God bless him.

Well, since there is nothing of merit in the articles, I see no issue with this. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 9, 2020

Right?

Without the articles, there is no impeachment to consider anyway.

Cocaine Mitch just whacked Frank Lopez and married Michelle Pfifer next to a tiger. https://t.co/clXGtliNPu pic.twitter.com/0gW31xRCfg — Hunter Biden’s Meth Dealer (@GameOnJD) January 9, 2020

Say HELLO to his little friend.

Gotta love this.

Especially if Tom Nichols is fussing about it:

If McConnell does this, redraft the articles, vote on them again, and start over. At some point, the Kentucky Gravedigger of Democracy has to face some opposition somewhere. https://t.co/FerOQk1I23 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 9, 2020

Kentucky Gravedigger of Democracy. Damn, this guy is so melodramatic.

McConnell is beating Pelosi at her own game, which of course has the Resistance crowd melting down:

They can’t meme.

time to impeach McConnell — Northern Fried Kitty (@mrgames2) January 9, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Impeach EVERYBODY!

This man is UnAmerican. — Deeg: 1st a RINO now Human Scum (@GraeberDebby) January 9, 2020

You know what’s really unAmerican? Impeaching a president because you’re a butthurt crybaby who can’t accept the results of an election.

Violating his oath of office. — Ladyliberty2034 (@ladyliberty2034) January 9, 2020

Nope.

I really don’t want to hear any more praise for cocaine Mitch — Jonathan Salama (@JSalama5) January 9, 2020

Poor guy.

Hey republicans, one day you won’t have the majority and you will regret this! — Had Enough (@TrumpGoAway) January 9, 2020

YOU’LL RUE THE DAY!

You know, people don’t say that enough these days.

