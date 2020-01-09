To be honest, we’re not sure how Meghan McCain can STAND being on The View with Whoopie, Joy, and the broad-squad … they seem like such an unpleasant group of women who more times than not gang up on Meghan. She is truly treated as the odd ‘woman’ out, so for them to whine that they don’t want to talk to her because she’s so rude is hypocritical bullsh*t at best.

Trouble at The View: 'None of the Ladies Talk to Meghan Now' Because She's 'So Rude' https://t.co/PGN3JczfC9 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 9, 2020

From Mediaite.com:

Unnamed insiders told Page Six this week that none of the other co-hosts on The View are talking to Meghan McCain anymore because she’s “so rude.” One insider told Page Six, “They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now.” “Abby was the last woman standing,” the insider continued, referencing Abby Huntsman, the other conservative co-host on the show. “It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude.”

Unnamed insiders. That’s almost as reliable as ‘anonymous sources familiar with the situation.’

Janice Dean set the record straight:

Might want to look at the track record of how they treat conservative women on this show… just saying. https://t.co/YSGeSD0FU1 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 9, 2020

Might want to look in a mirror.

Or you could read @RaminSetoodeh great book about the history of #TheView to see how past hosts were treated. #ladieswhopunch — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 9, 2020

There’s a reason other hostesses don’t last and it’s not because they’re mean to Whoopi and Joy.

Not understanding why anyone would want to work with these immature women @TheView — SOcean 🇺🇸 (@SOcean5) January 9, 2020

We don’t get it either.

Ladies on the view? Didn't know there were any. — 4thgentxn (@TedDever) January 9, 2020

More times than not, she’s outnumbered on set. If she is rude maybe it’s by default as a defense mechanism because they gang up on her? I don’t watch the show enough to know for sure — Benjamin Mullins (@BenjaminMullin3) January 9, 2020

It’s hard when you’re dealing with a deranged group of frothy-mouthed, raging, harpies from Hell all of the time.

This editor herself might even get a little ‘rude’ in that situation.

