So far this week, Democrats have:

  • Mourned the death of a terrorist.
  • Barely been able to hide their disappointment that no Americans were killed in an airstrike.
  • Claimed Trump ‘recklessly assassinated’ Soleimani.
  • Tried to limit the president’s CIC authority.
  • Blamed Trump for Iran shooting a plane of innocent people out of the sky.

They’ve had a bang-up week, right? Oh, and did we mention McConnell is backing legislation to dismiss impeachment within 25 days if Nancy Pelosi doesn’t hand the articles of impeachment over?

Yeah, crappy week.

And an even crappier year.

John Hayward wrote a brutally honest thread about what is happening to our good, tolerant friends in the Democrat Party … now if only they’d read it.

They care more about attacking Trump than they do holding Iran accountable for literally shooting a passenger plane out of the sky.

Think about that for a minute.

What he said.

JFK would be too ‘conservative’ for modern-day Democrats.

And speaking of JFK …

We’d pay money to see JFK punch Pete Buttigieg in the mouth.

Heh.

If Obama had killed his buddy Soleimani they’d be cheering in the streets and bragging about how much safer the world is with their Messiah in the White House.

That. ^

We thought they were insane before but to be honest, we’ve never seen insanity like what we’re seeing on the Left now.

Political opportunists.

Looking at you Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, Kamala Harris … oh Hell, we’ll be here all day. Looking at ALL of you, Dems.

Get a grip!

 

