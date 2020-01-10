Oh, good. John Brennan has an opinion on Trump, Soleimani, and Iran … said no one, ever.

Gang of 8 in Congress is entitled to ALL intelligence on Soleimani killing. @realDonaldTrump’s lies, reckless jingoism, and incompetence disgrace the office of the presidency. Right-wing ideologues in Administration & media steering Trump have put our Nation in grave danger. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 9, 2020

Take so many seats, John.

Although if anyone is an expert at being a disgrace and putting our nation in grave danger it’s this old fart.

Lmao, Brennan is one of the biggest criminals in history. Get an effing clue. — Hip Hoopin (@HipHoopin) January 9, 2020

You should sit this out. We KNOW ALL ABOUT your actions. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) January 9, 2020

I hope you look good in orange. — George Paschall (@GeorgePaschall) January 9, 2020

Still tweeting? Tick, tock… your time is coming! 👋👋 — LetFreedomRing ✝️🚂💨💨🇺🇸 (@MariaMe42546452) January 10, 2020

It’s almost as if people think John did something really wrong in his career.

Gosh, whatever could that be?

What danger did you think Obama put us in when he took out bin Laden or droned a wedding in Yemen or was known as the drone king? — MamaBear74 (@TruthBToldDe) January 10, 2020

Are you the same John Brennan who lied to Congress?

About the Steele Dossier? That was used to try to effect a Coup against a Presidential candidate and then duly elected President?

Because that guy is in big doo doo.

History will see him as Treasonous, and his tweets as insane. pic.twitter.com/clxUA4sufJ — SensibleTalker (@SensibleTalker) January 10, 2020

Speaking of putting the Nation in grave danger… We'd like to stop by for a chat, Mr. Brennan. pic.twitter.com/DuIXkxXnfg — William Colvard (@WilliamColvard) January 9, 2020

I'm sorry for your loss. — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) January 10, 2020

8 vs 63,000,000 is not exactly a great ratio dude. Your meds aren't working. — Jack Webb was Right (@GMEMDBABY) January 10, 2020

Awwww.. so sad for you. Tissues? pic.twitter.com/YZVlwbLSIJ — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) January 10, 2020

‘Nuff said.

