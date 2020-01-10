We can’t help but notice our good, diligent, unbiased friends in the media have been doing a bang-up job covering the Iran plane crash and the monsters who literally shot the plane out of the sky.

Oh, wait.

Our bad.

No, they’ve been covering it like it was just a plane crash leaving out the most important detail of the terrorists responsible. Gotta protect that ‘orange man bad’ narrative.

Right BuzzFeed?

Young newlyweds, college students, and entire families are being remembered after dying in the Iran plane crash https://t.co/CTrd4xnVCX — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 10, 2020

Terrible for these people.

Even more terrible that the basta*ds responsible are getting a pass by the Left and the media. Redsteeze and others were inspired by BuzzFeed’s crap reporting to use the hashtag #BuzzFeedThroughHistory.

Talk about getting dragged.

People in the audience were sad that President Lincoln just happened to die at their play. https://t.co/4UnTz3iPcB — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 10, 2020

JFK died on his way to the airport #BuzzfeedThroughHistory — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 10, 2020

Architectural failures cause collapse of the World Trade Center #BuzzfeedThroughHistory — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 10, 2020

Technical Malfunction Aboard Hindenburg #BuzzfeedThroughHistory — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 10, 2020

Challenger Makes Unexpected Return to Earth#BuzzfeedThroughHistory — GregEsq (@GregEsq) January 10, 2020

Ocean contaminated after fire at Pearl Harbour #BuzzfeedThroughHistory — Peter Walker (@PeterWalker59) January 10, 2020

US Declares war on Japan after multiple US ships sink in Pearl harbor #BuzzfeedThroughHistory — Wide Right (@W1de_Right) January 10, 2020

On November 18, 1978 918 people at Jomestown died peacefully in their sleep #BuzzfeedThroughHistory — Max (@MaxCattleDog) January 10, 2020

Sharon Tate and guests passed during the night following a dinner party. #buzzfeedthroughhistory — Jim Budinetz (@JBudinetz) January 10, 2020

Joan of Arc fired up the crowd #BuzzfeedThroughHistory — Ranger (@Ranger2351) January 10, 2020

President Kennedy dead after severe head injury https://t.co/YBb2S6xWdG — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) January 10, 2020

VisitingJapanese planes fired upon at US base #BuzzfeedThroughHistory — paddy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@whackman777) January 10, 2020

Many Poles were unhappy with the German army's visit that year … #BuzzfeedThroughHistory https://t.co/UpSuf8rUTS — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) January 10, 2020

Hitler's wrong turn takes him to Paris.

#BuzzfeedThroughHistory — Eric Johnson (@itsEric) January 10, 2020

He fell ill while attending a play and died. https://t.co/i1JL3CauWQ — Kron (@Kronykal) January 10, 2020

This was bad even for BuzzFeed.

