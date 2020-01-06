The only talking point from the Left we’re seeing as much as ‘Trump didn’t get Congress’ permission to kill that super popular and handsome Iranian general’ is about how he was really bad for ripping up Obama’s genius Iran Nuclear Deal.

Because you know, giving the Iranians a bunch of money and taking their word that they wouldn’t build nukes was totally working.

Ha.

But hey, whatever helps these peeps sleep better at night.

None of this chaos would have happened if Trump had simply stayed in the Iran Nuclear Deal but here we are… — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 4, 2020

If Trump had only stayed in that crappy deal.

K.

AG (who used to be AG_Conservative), was good enough to explain why the Iran Nuclear Deal talking point is stupid:

I get that they have decided on this talking point, but it’s insanely silly. The Obama team constantly defended the nuclear deal by claiming it had nothing to do with Iran’s terrorist activities because it was indisputable those continued during the deal. https://t.co/zxzIr41j0d — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2020

It was only about the NUKES, man. They weren’t trying to stop them from being terrorists … duh.

In fact, it was specifically because of the Iran deal that Iran had the leeway and funds to expand their support for terror groups throughout the Middle East. It’s what allowed Soleimani to travel around dictating attacks on Americans and innocents around the region. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2020

But … orange man bad?

Here are the Obama administrations own talking points from the Obama White House Site: "This deal is specifically about Iran's nuclear program…" "They're still going to cause problems in various areas.." pic.twitter.com/v5zAreujnj — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2020

So they gave them a bunch of money.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t do it.

Clapper a year after JCPOA: "Iran, the foremost state sponsor of terrorism — continues to exert its influence in regional crises in the ME through the (IRGC-QF)…Iran and Hezbollah remain a continuing terrorist threat to U.S. interests and partners worldwide." — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2020

Gosh, it doesn’t sound like that RAD Iran Nuclear Deal was doing a whole lot.

A month later CENTCOM Chief Gen. Joseph Votel tetsified to Congress that Iran had become "more aggressive in the days since the agreement."https://t.co/Q3Zhz6cGa9 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2020

More aggressive SINCE they deal.

Yeah, Obama’s deal sucked.

And here we are.

You’re welcome.

