You know when prominent Democrats like Neera Tanden are still babbling about, ‘Russia Russia Russia’ and Putin they’re really in trouble when it comes to having something real to run on this year. Putin has become their boogeyman.

Or their excuse.

You know who loves this news and will now have a much wider footprint in the Middle East? Putin. https://t.co/Fxc68S37Qe — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 5, 2020

Aaron Maté chimed in:

You know who loves that prominent Democrats are — still, even in 2020 — unhinged Russia conspiracy nuts? Republicans. https://t.co/CRHWFojqpr — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 5, 2020

YAAAS. And it must be true because Neera got all sorts of cranky with Aaron:

You know who loves that folks like Aaron attack Dems all the time? Trump. https://t.co/z9jhlqj9PW — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 5, 2020

If you're Trump, would you rather have a Resistance focused on:

1) his worst policies.

or

2) a conspiracy theory that he conspired w/ Russia & the belief that Mueller will prove it. This leads to bigger protests over Jeff Sessions' job security than say, saving the Iran deal.🤔 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 5, 2020

Does straw men usually work with your followers? Because the Resistance has both opposed Trump on policy -defeating repeal of the ACA, fighting the tax cut – and pointed out Trump’s affinity for authoritarians like Putin. Sad that your run interference for such authoritarians. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 5, 2020

She’s babbling about strawmen after tweeting about Putin … that’s hilarious.

Your neoliberal Russia-mania meant enrolling Democrats (except Bernie) in voting for NEW sanctions on Russia & Iran — a huge gift to Trump's war-mongering & killing of the Iran deal. (https://t.co/cIaG8OAsH9). — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 5, 2020

Oof.

Meanwhile, instead organizing to defend the Iran deal, or to oppose the tax scam, your wing devoted far more energy to declaring that "The Walls Are Closing In" & organizing bigger rallies for Jeff Sessions' job security than almost any other issue (including Iran deal-tax scam). pic.twitter.com/qHA2x3LOkX — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 5, 2020

And claiming you merely "pointed out Trump’s affinity for authoritarians like Putin" is a laughable euphemism for the fact that your wing pushed — & prioritized — a moronic conspiracy theory that Trump conspired with/is an asset of Putin. I don't blame you for not owning it. pic.twitter.com/tnB31d8eg4 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 5, 2020

Speaking of owning it, Aaron owned Neera.

Then LA Charger Justin Jackson took it home:

Wikileaks exposed you for wanting to take Libyan oil as “payback” for overthrowing their government. Libya is now a failed state and terrorist hotbed. You’re a warmonger. Voters rejected your ideology in 2016. So you know who likes you Neera? Trump. You helped him get elected. https://t.co/aeb7lYfuy5 — Justin Jackson (@J_ManPrime21) January 5, 2020

Sacked.

Receipt 👇🏾. Also note who is fighting back against this. @fshakir– Bernie’s campaign manager pic.twitter.com/ieg49FfoSj — Justin Jackson (@J_ManPrime21) January 5, 2020

Hrm.

DRAG HER, KING — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 5, 2020

She did respond.

Heh.

Mr. Jackson – this wasn’t wikileaks, it was a news story based on a leaked email from an internal debate. We never took a posture and of course, I wouldn’t push this, the email was a mistake. All of which I said a long time ago. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 6, 2020

Mr. Jackson.

That’s adorable.

Tomorrow I’m going to block because I now have a fair amount of harassment in my mentions. But I did want to respond to you before then. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 6, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

She’s so mad.

Hey man, it’s not every day we get to write about a professional football player schooling a political hack like Neera Tanden.

Related:

Reza Marashi’s thread of alleged quotes from ‘career U.S. gov officials’ about Trump and Soleimani is MAJOR leak (if true)

‘BS claims of racism’! Megyn Kelly just goes OFF on Kaepernick after he calls America RACIST for killing Soleimani

‘Laughing at you’: CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan accidentally proves ‘garbage state’ of media in thread whining about The Babylon Bee