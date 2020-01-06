One of the stupidest takes we’ve ever seen on Twitter is the notion that America killed Soleimani because he’s brown.

Seriously.

There are idiots in social media claiming we killed a terrorist responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocents because America is racist.

And by idiots we mean Colin Kaepernick and his not-so-bright followers:

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

How absolutely stupid do you have to be to think this is in any way, shape, or form true?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Megyn Kelly was good enough to take Kaepernick and a couple of his followers to the shed:

Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud? https://t.co/sfc1Yz3phY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2020

We’re not sure what the Hell Nike is feeling … or thinking.

But Kaepernick is a total train wreck.

One of his followers tried to shut Megyn down but we can’t include their tweets because they deleted them when she destroyed them in her responses.

Heh.

No, I will not be shamed over calling out bullshit claims of racism – which undermine the legitimate claims. Killing a terrorist is not about skin color; it’s about protecting our country from a guy who murdered hundreds of Americans, period. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 5, 2020

What she said.

If you think Soleimani was killed because of his skin color, you’re the one who needs to educate herself. Work on shaming someone else. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 5, 2020

And boom.

If you really think America killed a terrorist because of the color of his skin you might need to seriously rethink your politics.

Or get some therapy.

Maybe both.

