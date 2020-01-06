Reza Marashi took it upon himself (after supposedly getting permission) to share a ‘small taste’ aka a leak from conversations he’s supposedly had with U.S. government officials about Soleimani. Granted, they are faceless and nameless and could be just about as real as any woke eight-year-old boy on the metro asking a reporter why Trump hates him for being brown … but if not, this is a pretty big freakin’ leak.

THREAD: Over the past few days, I've spoken extensively with career U.S. government officials as they've worked around the clock to try and mitigate the damage from Trump's ineptitude on Iran. With their permission, I'm sharing a small taste from our lengthy conversations. Enjoy. — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

Anyone else getting the ‘woke U.S. govt. official’ vibe yet?

"We have no functional national security decision-making process in place. We have no plan for what comes next. They are woefully unprepared for what's about to pop off, and they're too stupid to realize it. People here are freaking out, and rightfully so." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

K.

"We're still trying to dig out from underneath the last war of choice, and now they're trying to start a new one. I finally cracked open the bottle of scotch you gave me that I've been keeping stashed away in my desk drawer." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

"I'm gonna call you later tonight to talk through this so I can go into meetings tomorrow armed with some sane talking points to insert into this clusterfuck." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

These people work in our government.

Let that sink in.

"When did most of us find out about killing Soleimani? After it already happened. Since then, we've been trying to cobble together contingency planning on the fly, but these charlatans ignore most of it, and then Trump does more stupid shit that puts us back at square one." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

"All Trump cares about is shitting on Obama's legacy, sucking up to donors, and distracting from impeachment. None of this is about American interests or security. He's surrounded by ideological lunatic sycophants like Pence and Pompeo. But they're far from the only ones." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

This sounds like a Lisa Page text.

"So many of Trump's top advisors on Iran are military vets who served multiple tours of duty in our wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere. They believe to their core that Iran is the reason why they lost those wars, and they're dead set on payback – no matter what it takes." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

"They've been pushing to kill Soleimani for years, and they finally baited Trump into it. They think war with Iran is long overdue, so for them, this was a means to an end. When Iran responds, they'll tell Trump to hit the Iranians harder. You see where this could go." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

"They know the Iraqis are gonna kick them out now, so they're gonna try to kill as many as possible on their way out. Iranians, Iraqis, whoever. Some of them are advising Trump to tell the Iraqi government to fuck off and dare them to make us leave. I shit you not. Insanity." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

Ok, we are really hoping Reza just made this crap up because if not … seriously terrifying that these people have access at all to this situation.

"When I used your points about Soleimani's murder being a catalyst for Iranians to rally around the flag, they said that was 'Obama apologist bullshit,' and the Soviet Union forced people against their will into public displays of support. So apparently Iran is a superpower now." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

"Trump is threatening war crimes against Iran, and none of his top advisors have the courage to publicly oppose it. Instead, they act like cowards and go on background with journalists to express their opposition. They should all resign. They don't deserve to serve this country." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

"We have friends that are getting deployed into war zones, but for what? Trump has deployed 14,000 troops over the past 6 months, and it didn't prevent the current crisis. At what point do we start asking whether deploying troops is part of the problem rather than the solution?" — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

"The scariest part is that they're just making shit up to justify their preferred course of action. When we point out inaccuracies or question logic, we're at best yelled at or at worst cut out of the process. Most of the political appointees are paranoid, unqualified, or both." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

We’re making sh*t up.

"Last year, if you would've asked me whether American institutions are durable enough to prevent a Trump-led war with Iran, I would've said absolutely. Today, I'm not so sure. For as bad as it looks to you all on the outside, it's even worse when you see it from the inside." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

"One of Trump's top Iran advisors got suckered into a honey trap, had their laptop/iPhone stolen and hacked before they woke up, and the White House refused to take precautionary measures regarding their security clearance. Ladies and gents, I give you the Trump administration." — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

There are some horrible people in government if what Reza is tweeting is true. We get it, he’s trying to portray Trump as a bad leader but all he’s really doing is showing us that these career govt. people are petty, malicious, biased, and should not be in their positions.

Reminds us a little of the way Vindman testified … *adjusts tinfoil hat*

In conclusion: Yes, folks. It really is that bad. I am but a humble messenger of truth. The voice of the voiceless. That is all. You may now return to your regularly scheduled programming. — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) January 6, 2020

A humble messenger.

Sure, he is.

“Career U.S government officials” says it all. 🙄 https://t.co/hG638xKl3M — Jodi 2020 (@APLMom) January 6, 2020

It really does.

Related:

‘BS claims of racism’! Megyn Kelly just goes OFF on Kaepernick after he calls America RACIST for killing Soleimani

‘Laughing at you’: CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan accidentally proves ‘garbage state’ of media in thread whining about The Babylon Bee

Cue the cancel culture (eye roll): Vox tries tearing Ricky Gervais down by compiling list of the times he was ‘offensive’ and it backfires