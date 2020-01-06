This thread from Heshmat Alavi, whose bio claims he covers what the media won’t about the Middle East, makes the NYT look TERRIBLE.

Well, more terrible than usual.

If you were to believe traditional media and the Left in our country right now, Iranians are very upset with Trump and America for killing their very popular general … except that doesn’t really seem to be true. Check out this thread, it’s definitely worth a read:

THREAD 1)@farnazfassihi, a known #Iran apologist with a history of publishing @JZarif talking points in the @nytimes, continues to praise the killed mass murderer Qasem Soleimani. Her latest lie: "over 30 km" march in Ahvaz.#IraniansDetestSoleimani pic.twitter.com/g3KUgUky7D — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

Yikes. What a mug on that broad.

Wait, can we say that?

Too late.

2)

To be fair, here’s the footage. At first, one thinks: OMG!pic.twitter.com/9JQW4m6cqe — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

True story. It looks like the line a Chick Fil A on Mondays for lunch …

3)

This is longest distance filmed from above, clearly showing the beginning & the end of the crowd. The entire distance is 1.5 km. All the while, Fassihi publishes this lie in NYT:

“over 30 kilometers” pic.twitter.com/fVX2swpF5Q — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

Wow.

4)

Here are three images from a research on crowd calculation. There are two people per square meter. In many marches where people are seen to be shoulder to shoulder, they are calculated as 2/sq. meter. pic.twitter.com/JRBEkM4Wqt — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

We were told there would be no math.

Ahem.

Keep going.

5)

The footage we saw was similar. Now we just need to calculate the distance to reach the number of people attending this march. The crowd begins at the Naderi Medical Complex & continues after a few intersections/squares and reaches a bridge. — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

6)

The bridge is full of people & afterwards we reach the Moulavi Square. The crowd continues for a few squares afterwards. pic.twitter.com/YgilyGxcXs — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

7)

After final calculations, the crowd area stands at 45,770 square meters. Considering the crowd at two per square meter, the total number of people reaches 91,540. — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

8)

From now on, whenever people show you such footage & make remarks about “million man” marches, remember these calculations & have a good laugh. Such street carnivals are old tactics used by dictators! And dictators can always count on #FakeNews MSM. pic.twitter.com/G0JIHdrVQc — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

Million man marches, a tactic used by dictators to prove they’re popular.

Even when they’re not.

Interesting.

9)

In her last NYT piece, Fassihi described Soliemani as a “popular general.” Watch this Iranian family dance in their home after hearing about the "terrorist Soleimani's" death.pic.twitter.com/3EgOUqizat — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

They seem pretty damn happy about the dead ‘popular general.’

10)

Farsi notes from inside Iran:

"We had a really joyous day after a very long time"

"Thank you, dear Trump"

"Long live Trump"

"Hats off to you, President Trump – From the people of Iran" Credit: @IranNW pic.twitter.com/dqDUu4wBay — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

Gosh, we’re not seeing images like this in traditional media.

Wonder why that is.

11)

Congratulations to the @nytimes! Iran’s state TV is citing your correspondent. pic.twitter.com/mdYDEVGhmS — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

WOW.

Just wow.

12)

This is how NYT & Fassihi romanticize a mass murder who led the killing of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in Iran, Iraq, Syria & … “Iran’s Intrigue” pic.twitter.com/X7FhV0Yufz — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

This is disgusting.

13)

BTW, all this reminds me of WaPo’s humiliating ordeal over their postmortem of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. pic.twitter.com/EmYRCWHMvY — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

Islamic scholar.

Yup, that sucked.

14)

Fassihi's remarks are no coincidence. Listen to a former Iranian intelligence minister talk about Tehran’s use of “reporters” in the West.pic.twitter.com/Iexa6aSuiB — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

Sounds a little bit like how the DNC uses the media.

Just sayin’.

15)

On a side note:

In dictatorships that use all their national assets to maintain their rule, you can never estimate the true honesty of “popular support.”https://t.co/aWXSBDKvbL — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

16)

Some insight into the reality on the ground in Iran.https://t.co/WN22RL6FBQ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

Offered free rides, breakfast, lunch and promised students good grades.

But you know, he was so popular.

17)

And if Soleimani was a “popular general” as described by Fassihi in a previous NYT piece, he should have at least enjoyed a measure of support among the Iranian Diaspora.https://t.co/J3aaau8vhW — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

Celebrating the killing of Soleimani.

18)

For those interested, this is an earlier thread about Fassihi pushing Iran’s talking points in The New York Times.https://t.co/gWEEo7iEbF — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

19)

TBH, I’m not surprised that The New York Times publishes Fassihi’s pieces praising Soleimani. For those interested, this thread sheds light on NYT’s relations with the mullahs’ regime in Iran.https://t.co/8ggXa3lpB6 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

Propaganda much, NYT?

We know, we said wow earlier but … wow.

Related:

DAMN: LA Chargers running back Justin Jackson SACKS Neera Tanden for insinuating Trump killed Soleimani because RUSSIA

Reza Marashi’s thread of alleged quotes from ‘career U.S. gov officials’ about Trump and Soleimani is MAJOR leak (if true)

‘BS claims of racism’! Megyn Kelly just goes OFF on Kaepernick after he calls America RACIST for killing Soleimani