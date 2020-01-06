This thread from Heshmat Alavi, whose bio claims he covers what the media won’t about the Middle East, makes the NYT look TERRIBLE.

Well, more terrible than usual.

If you were to believe traditional media and the Left in our country right now, Iranians are very upset with Trump and America for killing their very popular general … except that doesn’t really seem to be true. Check out this thread, it’s definitely worth a read:

Million man marches, a tactic used by dictators to prove they’re popular.

They seem pretty damn happy about the dead ‘popular general.’

This is disgusting.

Islamic scholar.

Yup, that sucked.

Sounds a little bit like how the DNC uses the media.

Offered free rides, breakfast, lunch and promised students good grades.

But you know, he was so popular.

Celebrating the killing of Soleimani.

Propaganda much, NYT?

