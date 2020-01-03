That this thread on Trump’s actions around Soleimani being constitutionally legitimate comes from David French is a big deal because if you are familiar with French at all you know he’s not exactly a Trump fan boy.

And for him to write an entire thread debunking Democrats screeching about congressional authorization is therefore pretty significant.

Take a gander.

There's much to say about the potential strategic benefits (and perils) of tonight's decision, but make no mistake, separate congressional authorization was not necessary. This was not a separate act of war in the constitutional sense. I'll explain why in a brief thread. /1 https://t.co/JSGEDFAQLs — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 3, 2020

We also kinda sorta love that he’s dunking on Chris ‘Flip-flop’ Murphy.

It's very important that Suleimani was killed in Iraq. Why? Because American troops are lawfully in Iraq — there by congressional authorization and with the permission of the Iraqi government. Moreover, they have a right of self-defense. /2 — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 3, 2020

There’s yer congressional authorization, ya’ whiners. They just cannot accept that what Trump did here was a good thing.

And don't forget, they were reintroduced to Iraq by the Obama administration. The present military operations are a continuation of military operations initiated by President Obama. This is Obama's deployment as much as Trump's. It was proper then, and it is proper now. /3 — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 3, 2020

So suck it.

Ok, French said this far more eloquently than we did but still.

Iranian-backed militias attacked U.S. troops lawfully present in a combat zone under valid legal authorities. Moreover, America's military response isn't limited to immediate self-defense or tit for tat. It can act to remove the threat. That threat includes enemy commanders. /4 — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 3, 2020

Like Soleimani.

The true "act of war" was thus Iran's — by putting one of its commanders, boots on the ground, in Iraq to assist in planning and directing attacks on U.S. forces. America is entitled to respond to that threat. /5 — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 3, 2020

How ya’ like them apples?

Suleimani was an evil, evil man. There is much American blood on his hands. And he was killed lawfully, in a properly constitutionally-authorized conflict. There is much risk and peril to come, but Trump's action was constitutionally legitimate, and that matters. A lot. /End — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 3, 2020

This was really well-written and again, since French has been openly critical of Trump, no one can accuse him of being a partisan ‘hack’ here.

Well, they’ll accuse him anyway because what he said makes too much sense and totally takes their talking points apart BUT anyone not already looking for a reason to pretend Trump is the bad guy here will at least take a moment to consider what he wrote.

And that’s pretty legit all on its own.

