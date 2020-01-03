Soooo … Elizabeth Warren was honest about who Soleimani really was, aka a murderer, and the Left attacked her for it.

Think about that for a minute.

The Left attacked one of their own for admitting the monster who was killed was a bad and evil person. After spending several hours today covering this very topic and seeing how gross some folks really are this shouldn’t be surprising BUT, it is.

What the Hell is wrong with these people? Seriously.

Stunning that the simple mention of noting Soleimani was a terrorist is sparking blowback with the Left. Warren already walking back her statement last night. https://t.co/cWDW9AiYem — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 3, 2020

They’re angry because she called a terrorist a terrorist.

Wow.

After @ewarren gets attacked by left —- for noting Soleimani was a murderer & supporting increased DoD $ — she comes back w new statement calling killing an assassination, only criticizing Trump policy Like MFA, illustrates the difficultly of appealing to Dem estab + the left — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 3, 2020

Democrats are in trouble.

‘Nuff said.

Here is her ‘statement’ now:

We’re on the brink of yet another war in the Middle East—one that would be devastating in terms of lives lost and resources wasted. We’re not here by accident. We’re here because a reckless president, his allies, and his administration have spent years pushing us here. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

Elizabeth is really swinging for the fences with this one.

ORANGE MAN BAD.

Donald Trump ripped up an Iran nuclear deal that was working. He’s repeatedly escalated tensions. Now he’s assassinated a senior foreign military official. He’s been marching toward war with Iran since his first days in office—but the American people won’t stand for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

The Iran nuclear deal was working?

Huh?

On what planet?

All three of my brothers served in uniform. I know the sacrifices we ask of them and their families. Trump’s actions put every service member and diplomat in the region at risk. This is a moment for vigilance—for Americans to speak up and speak out. No more Middle East wars. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

So her solution is to sit back and allow bad men to continue doing bad things …

It is the Obama method of leadership and no thanks.

Glad to see you're finally calling out Obama. — just alan (@JustJustalan) January 3, 2020

Correct. Obama placating Iran and their terror state while doing nothing about development of nuclear arms is exactly why we are here. — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) January 3, 2020

We're here because Obama gave Iran billions and allowed the free reign over the ME. — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 3, 2020

You mean by sending billions for the regime to fund their terror operations across the region? — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) January 3, 2020

hope you were opposed to Obama's libya military intervention (and HRC) in 2011…. — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) January 3, 2020

And it STILL didn’t win them over:

okay so explain this pic.twitter.com/emdrnkgfEJ — shoe (@shoe0nhead) January 3, 2020

She voted for sanctions on Iran too, which killed the Iran Nuclear Deal — Winkle, the impure purist of purity testing🌹 (@WinkleBerns) January 3, 2020

Tough crowd, Pocahontas.

