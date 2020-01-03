Soooo … Elizabeth Warren was honest about who Soleimani really was, aka a murderer, and the Left attacked her for it.

Think about that for a minute.

The Left attacked one of their own for admitting the monster who was killed was a bad and evil person. After spending several hours today covering this very topic and seeing how gross some folks really are this shouldn’t be surprising BUT, it is.

What the Hell is wrong with these people? Seriously.

They’re angry because she called a terrorist a terrorist.

Wow.

Democrats are in trouble.

‘Nuff said.

Here is her ‘statement’ now:

Elizabeth is really swinging for the fences with this one.

ORANGE MAN BAD.

The Iran nuclear deal was working?

Huh?

On what planet?

So her solution is to sit back and allow bad men to continue doing bad things …

It is the Obama method of leadership and no thanks.

And it STILL didn’t win them over:

Tough crowd, Pocahontas.

 

