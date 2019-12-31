Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have a problem that’s not related to her own ignorant, uninformed, and scary ideas for once.

We know, we’re as shocked as you are.

New York is expected to lose a House seat after the 2020 Census, and state Democrats are looking to draw out @AOC’s district.https://t.co/DYXvzqvWXm — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 31, 2019

From The City:

For Ocasio-Cortez, a full Census count is more than a matter of making sure her district gets all the funds and services it’s due. In a sense, her own political fortunes could hang in the balance. A review by THE CITY, building on data and analysis by The Texas Tribune, suggests Ocasio-Cortez’ district could be particularly vulnerable to undercount because a little over a quarter of those living there are non-citizens. That’s a higher percentage than any other congressional district in the state. A Census undercount in Ocasio-Cortez’ district and elsewhere in the state could lead to the elimination of congressional districts — potentially setting off politically charged redistricting battles.

Ruh-roh, AOC.

Her seat is at risk because of non-citizens in her district.

There is something about karma here …

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — City of Troy (@troy_beals) December 31, 2019

All winning, all the time.

Some NY bar is about to get itself quite the bartender… — Michael Talty (@mptalty) December 31, 2019

Atta girl.

Maybe not so much.

Related:

‘Sorry, I’ll start a hashtag’: Lefties call Sean Spicier ‘an insensitive human being’ for his tweets AND we’re officially dead now, thx

Who they REALLY are –> Mindy Robinson tweets screenshots showing how the ‘loving, tolerant Left’ treats her and just WOW

Byron York SLAMS Joe Scarborough for being a hypocritical douche-canoe in piece comparing Trump to German fascism