Gun-grabbers love to pretend the ‘good guy with a gun’ narrative is just fiction pushed by the EVIL NRA and other EVIL gun owners and it’s probably because our buddies in the media rarely give them the attention and respect they deserve.

Like 71-year-old, Jack Wilson.

71-year-old Jack Wilson is the hero who ended an attack on a Texas church yesterday. He is a firearms instructor, former reserve deputy, and volunteer head of the church's security. https://t.co/JGAVfG9eqO

This man is absolutely a hero.

From the Washington Examiner:

The man who fired back and saved the lives of his fellow churchgoers in Texas is running for office with the campaign slogan: “Make sure your vote is on target.”

Jack Wilson, 71, shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in West Freeway Church of Christ in Tarrant County, near Fort Worth, Texas. Wilson was on duty as the volunteer security officer at the time of the shooting. He drew his weapon and killed the assailant within seconds.

Wilson’s aim wasn’t surprising, given his background. He was president of On Target Firearms Training Academy until 2016, worked as a deputy sheriff, and is currently running to be a county commissioner for the third precinct.

In a post to his campaign page, Wilson addressed the church shooting and requested prayers for the victims and their families.

“I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today. The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exist and I had to take out an active shooter in church,” Wilson wrote.