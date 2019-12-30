Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five Jewish people in Monsey, NY, during a Hanukkah celebration is being charged with hate-crime related charges.

Note, we deliberately left his name out of our headline because the last thing we want to do is make this scumbag famous.

So NOT Trump’s fault.

Trending

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Oh, wait.

YIKES.

Probably not.

-this story is developing-

 

Related:

Meet the total BADA*S and hero who saved the lives of his fellow churchgoers in the White Settlement Church shooting

AKSHUALLY yes … Shannon Watts’ White Settlement shooting tweet has people wondering if she’s REALLY that dumb

Came to kick butt and chew gum, and he’s outta gum: Brit Hume drops Chuck Todd over his ‘fairy tale’ comment as only he can

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: domestic terrorismGrafton ThomasHanukkahhate crimeMonseyny