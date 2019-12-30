Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five Jewish people in Monsey, NY, during a Hanukkah celebration is being charged with hate-crime related charges.
Note, we deliberately left his name out of our headline because the last thing we want to do is make this scumbag famous.
BREAKING / NBC News: Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have charged Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five Jewish people in Monsey, NY with hate-crime related charges.
They say he had journals that had anti-Semitic sentiments in them.
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) December 30, 2019
So NOT Trump’s fault.
Gosh, we’re shocked.
Oh, wait.
MORE / NBC News: According to the criminal complaint, Thomas searched for "Why did Hitler hate the Jews" and for the locations of Jewish temples in State Island and Elizabeth, NJ on his phone.
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) December 30, 2019
YIKES.
I dont think the feds are going to be doing the cash free bail reform any time soon.
— Pedant Dog (@PedantDog) December 30, 2019
Probably not.
-this story is developing-
