Sharyl Attkisson laid out two situations (abuses) that took place under the Obama administration asking folks which was worse … when really, they were both pretty awful.

Which one is worse? FBI abusing the FISA process to wiretap US citizens… or govt. agents foregoing the FISA process altogether to spy on us? @TheJusticeDept @realDonaldTrump #AskingForAFriend — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 27, 2019

We especially like how she tagged Trump and the Justice Department. We get what she’s doing here, she’s been trying to get answers about what the Obama administration did to her for years now, and even the Trump administration hasn’t been all that helpful in figuring out what really happened.

Seems at the very least, Obama still has some ‘splainin’ to do.

What I see is simply a two-step process….

-Step one is FISA abuse

and if that fails to produce the desired results

-Step two forgo the process entirely ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) December 27, 2019

What’s more troubling is how congress is allowing this to happen. Americans no longer have the protection of the 4th Amendment as long as the FISA courts exist. We must not allow our representatives and senators to continue to support this. Vote for those who would abolish FISA! — Robert E Terrill (@robed27) December 27, 2019

Equally abusive ! — Mrs.Brooke (@BrookeDatz) December 27, 2019

That's like asking which cancer is worse. — Dreggs O. Society (@BiHiRiverOfLife) December 27, 2019

Neither is acceptable. — Randy Epstein (@EppyGA) December 27, 2019

Dont see how they can be separated. — dody gammelgard (@naivemom) December 27, 2019

Both are the same thing. Just different ways of approaching getting around the process. — Robert Morgan (@chunga1958) December 27, 2019

And there it is.

Both are dirty from a dirty and corrupt administration. #SorryNotSorry

