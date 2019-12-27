Yikes!

This story out of northern Virginia is a scary one …

Armed robbers killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny's restaurant in northern Virginia, police say. https://t.co/krNE9AQoa7 pic.twitter.com/JPJ85t2eSQ — ABC News (@ABC) December 27, 2019

You guys know Virginia … the state that’s working to take guns from law-abiding citizens to support some convoluted and ridiculous anti-gun narrative from the Left. It’s almost like taking away a person’s right to defend themself is a dangerous thing.

Who’da guessed?

Katie Pavlich, that’s who.

But sure Virginia Democrats, lets infringe on the Second Amendment and make it harder for people to defend themselves against criminals like this https://t.co/nQLNZ2P7Q0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 27, 2019

Makes TOTAL sense.

Sure.

Sorry government…I lost all of my guns and ammo in a boating accident. — Jason Manring (@jmanring1) December 27, 2019

There was this fluke farming incident … yeah, that’s it.

You forget that two guys (probably Democrats and anti-gun advocates) robbing a Denny's isn't the issue, its all those law-abiding suckers…I mean citizens that states like Virginia are worried about. — Alarming bot (@always_on_hold) December 27, 2019

but if those innocent civilians were armed those thugs may have been the ones hurt and it wasn't their fault they stormed into a Dennys in order to rob it — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) December 27, 2019

So frustrating 😡😡😡 — J Scott Webster 🇺🇸⚾️🏝 (@chefweb18) December 27, 2019

Word.

Northam and the Democrats are getting ready to turn Virginia into a left-wing hellhole. — Robert Sacamano (@ScarletKnight89) December 27, 2019

They’re trying.

But it seems like many a Virginian thinks otherwise.

Police cannot prevent crime which is why ppl must be allowed to defend themselves. — Brent N Winkelman (@bnwink56) December 27, 2019

There is no greater equalizer.

Well the politicians didn’t confiscate the criminals guns. — James Larry Taylor (@jtaylor668) December 27, 2019

Ohhhh, that’s right.

Politicians should share liability if someone is killed in a gun free zone with a firearm. It’s our only means to correct their thinking. — Steve (@Steveibbz) December 27, 2019

Katie, asking folks to use logic is such an extreme measure… — Butterhund (@Butterhund1) December 27, 2019

It is politicians we’re talking about here, fair point.

Silly Dems …

