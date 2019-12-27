Yikes!

This story out of northern Virginia is a scary one …

You guys know Virginia … the state that’s working to take guns from law-abiding citizens to support some convoluted and ridiculous anti-gun narrative from the Left. It’s almost like taking away a person’s right to defend themself is a dangerous thing.

Who’da guessed?

Katie Pavlich, that’s who.

Makes TOTAL sense.

Sure.

Trending

There was this fluke farming incident … yeah, that’s it.

Word.

They’re trying.

But it seems like many a Virginian thinks otherwise.

There is no greater equalizer.

Ohhhh, that’s right.

It is politicians we’re talking about here, fair point.

Silly Dems …

 

Related:

‘Who says she even WANTS a trial?’ Kimberley Strassel drops a big ol’ truth-bomb on Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment stunt

Socialist Congressional hopeful Anthony Clark’s ASCII art tweet blaming billionaires for poverty goes OH so very wrong

‘Misleading and dishonest pattern’: Brit Hume shares WaPo piece (yes, WAPO!) that takes Rachel Maddow APART (and damn)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Katie PavlichSecond AmendmentVirginia