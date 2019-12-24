Starting to think we’ve heard just about ENOUGH from the ‘experts’ from fancy, schmancy universities about impeachment. Cue the Leftists claiming Conservatives are all uneducated hicks because we are tired of listening to bloviating, self-righteous professors telling us it’s ok for the House to act like Constitutionally unhinged rage-donkeys but McConnell somehow has zero power.

It’s so old.

Like this Timothy Snyder guy who wrote a whole thread about how McConnell has zero authority to decide the ‘shape of the impeachment trial’ in the Senate.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

1/10. Why does Senator McConnell talk about how he will run the impeachment trial, and why do we listen? He has zero constitutional authority to decide its shape. — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) December 22, 2019

Hurr derr.

We’ll spare you the entire thread (since it’s Christmas Eve and you guys have probably already had your fill of annoying blow-hards for the year) but we’ll sum it up by saying Pelosi GOOD, McConnell BAD.

Yale.

You know that face you make when you take a sip of milk and you think it might be spoiled? Yup, just made that face.

Byron York must have made the same face:

A distinguished professor of history at Yale tells the Senate majority they've got it all wrong. (Did he see the Clinton impeachment trial?) https://t.co/kAkshZAQqh — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 24, 2019

Hello?

“Senate majority leader has no Constitutional authority over thing that, per the Constitution, the Senate has sole authority over.” There’s a diff b/w who has the decision-making authority over the set-up of the Senate trial as opposed to who presides over it once it starts. /1 — MIKE BRESLIN’S GRINCHY TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) December 24, 2019

local history professor bloviates as though he's describing some obscure arcane process instead of something we saw on national TV just twenty years ago. — Dan (@LawoftheGator) December 24, 2019

Absolutely wrong. The Chief Justice shall preside, but the Senators still have the sole power to set their trial procedures. This is supported both in law and precedent. During Clinton's impeachment, they voted 100-0 to approve the rules of the trial.https://t.co/oR08OfYRoT — Steven Wright (@StevenJayWright) December 23, 2019

Good to see Yale is bringing in the best of the best.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Related:

Shot/Chaser WOW! Elizabeth Warren can’t keep ANY of her ‘oh woe is me’ stories STRAIGHT, especially on Twitter

Compilation of Laurence Tribe’s ‘greatest hits’ makes Nancy Pelosi look even MORE ridiculous taking HIS advice on impeachment

And BOOM: Brit Hume uses John Harwood’s tweet trashing Repub Party to show ‘precisely what reporters should NOT be doing’