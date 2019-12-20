No wonder Democrats want to impeach Trump.

If we had to run against a guy who’s overseen the best ranking US economy in nearly 20 years we’d probably try and find a way out of it as well. Granted, we’re not power-obsessed, authoritarian scumbags who can’t deal with the fact our agenda and policies are not good for this country, but you get our drift.

Trump is killing it.

And that this poll comes from CNN? HOOboy.

"CNN Poll: US economy receives its best ranking in nearly 20 years"https://t.co/2cyIVtvQVT — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 20, 2019

From CNN:

As 2019 comes to a close, the US economy earns its highest ratings in almost two decades, potentially boosting President Donald Trump in matchups against the Democrats vying to face him in next year’s election, Overall, 76% rate economic conditions in the US today as very or somewhat good, significantly more than those who said so at this time last year (67%). This is the highest share to say the economy is good since February 2001, when 80% said so. Almost all Republicans (97%) say economic conditions are good right now, as do 75% of independents and 62% of Democrats. Positive ratings are up across parties compared with August of this year, when 91% of Republicans, 62% of independents and 47% of Democrats said the economy was in good shape.

Bad news for Democrats.

Great news for Americans.

That’s usually how this goes, though.

Can you say, "Thank you, President Trump"!! — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) December 20, 2019

I'm sorry this is happening to you. — 🎄Attila the Honeybun.🎄 (@TimMansplainsIt) December 20, 2019

You know it was painful.

Well, that's not going to please @JohnJHarwood. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 20, 2019

We obviously need to get rid of Trump. It simply won't do to have all this prosperity. — Slightly Salty Major (@anccpt) December 20, 2019

Right? Totally impeach this guy.

Yes, let’s blow it all up because the president is a jerk. — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) December 20, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Well that's not good news for the Democrats. — Terry Kern (@JimConn04125141) December 20, 2019

No, it’s really not.

All things considered Democrats have really had a crappy week.

Ain’t that grand?

