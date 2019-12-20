All this editor can say after reading this thread about Durham and John Brennan is break out the snacks NOW, because this is going to get really, really good.

1) OK, so here's a little thread on the specifics hinted in this article…. => Durham Is Scrutinizing Ex-C.I.A. Director’s Role in Russian Interference Findings https://t.co/gUhGun2W7p — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

2) Keep this between us…. don't tell the left. 😉 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

3) On May 19th, 2019, former House Oversight Chair Trey Gowdy stated there are emails from former FBI Director James Comey that outline instructions from CIA Director John Brennan to include the “Crown Material” within the highly political Intelligence Community Assessment. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

5) Specifically outlined by Gowdy, the wording of the Comey email is reported to say: …”Brennan is insisting the Crown Material be included in the intel assessment.” — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

7) However, on May 23rd, 2017, in testimony -under oath- to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) John Brennan stated [01:54:28]:https://t.co/lJFdLgnqCS — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

8) GOWDY: Director Brennan, do you know who commissioned the Steele dossier? BRENNAN: I don’t. GOWDY: Do you know if the bureau [FBI] ever relied on the Steele dossier as part of any court filing, applications? BRENNAN: I have no awareness. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

9) GOWDY: Did the CIA rely on it? BRENNAN: No. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

10) GOWDY: Why not? BRENNAN: Because we didn’t. It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done. Uh … it was not. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

11) Comey says he has an email from Brennan: … …”Brennan is insisting the Crown Material be included in the intel assessment.”…. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

12) So when the New York Times says Durham is looking for Brennan's communications…. ie. Durham wants that exact email. https://t.co/MsvHLNZxGQ — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

13) Making sense now? Remember, sshhhhh… keep it between us twitter peeps. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

14) On the morning of May 20th, 2019, on her Fox Business Network show Ms. Bartiromo outlined the current issues between Comey and Brennan.https://t.co/bwZKOs9uQa — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

15) It certainly looks like former CIA Director John Brennan has exposed himself to perjury (minimum). — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

16) However, beyond Brennan's fibbing, and even more disturbing, what does this say about the political intents of a weaponized intelligence apparatus? The ICA is very troublesome. https://t.co/0pMOVwHpLy pic.twitter.com/2v5HSJEXJJ — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

17) Questioning the construct of the ICA is a smart direction to take for a review or investigation. By looking at the intelligence community work-product, it’s likely Durham will cut through a lot of the chatter and get to the heart of the intelligence motives. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

18) Apparently John Durham is looking into just this aspect: Was the ICA document a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network? — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

19) The importance of that question is rather large. All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

20) If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what? — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

21) Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is] — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

22) "Mr. Barr wants to know more about the C.I.A. sources who helped inform its understanding of the details of the Russian interference campaign, an official has said. He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from C.I.A. to F.B.I. in the summer of 2016." — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 20, 2019

