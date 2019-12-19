Nancy Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment instead of sending them to the Senate may be the dumbest thing this group of clowns has pulled yet, and considering we’re talking about Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and Eric Swalwell, that’s saying something.

Does she really think she can strong-arm McConnell?

EL-OH-EL.

!!!!!No decision on sending articles of impeachment to the Senate Says @SpeakerPelosi. “It’s up to the Senate to say what their rules will be.” — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) December 19, 2019

Oh NO, they won’t surrender the impeachment to the Senate for a trial which basically renders it fairly meaningless.

Granted, the whole thing is already fairly meaningless but that she won’t even allow the Senate to do their job? Such a bad look, Nancy.

Brit Hume summed it up perfectly:

Half-assed.

Exactly.

They know what they voted on is ridiculous and will be laughed out of the Senate … it’s such a mess for Democrats.

Ain’t it grand?

McConnell should just shut down any discussion of the rules to handle the trial and just wait — caduceus ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@boskofportkur) December 19, 2019

Democrats have run up the white flag. — Dr. Ratnick’s Austere Maine Coon (@bubba_jameson) December 19, 2019

Sidenote, this editor SO adores Muffin Bear.

Always use a full ass. Pelosi knows how to do this. — Bill Burke 🇺🇸 (@TaxManBoston) December 19, 2019

Hrm.

So, if Art. of Impeachment are not sent to the Senate, this amounts to little more than a censure. — John Banner (@bobs_my_uncle) December 19, 2019

Or a tantrum that makes their base clap like seals.

Yup.

How can Democrats make the worse for themselves?Nailed it! — Agnes Cushing-Ruby (@CushingAgnes) December 19, 2019

She’s running away. — Howard Kallio (@MergerProtected) December 19, 2019

But yeah, this wasn’t political at all. Nope. It was a dire emergency. — Susan Jean (@Gislana449Susan) December 19, 2019

Confirmation it was all political theater. How disgraceful. — James “I was wrong” Comey (@MarcusP26228548) December 19, 2019

Queen Pelosi played her moderates, keep exposing them to more risk. So, they won't have any chance to redeem themselves. Lmao — MICHEL FADLALLAH (@FadlallahMichel) December 19, 2019

Honestly, not even being snarky or mean here, this editor doesn’t know how Nancy and the Democrats could screw this up any more.

Merry #Impeachmas?

Related:

Remember all the pundits who claimed Trump would resign before letting Democrats impeach him? Check the FAIL out (thread)

Trolling MASTER: ‘Christmas package’ White House staffer delivered to Senate members triggers Chris Murphy (and AOC!)

‘Another BRAZEN unconstitutional act’: Mark Levin takes Nancy Pelosi and her ‘sitting’ on impeachment APART in thread