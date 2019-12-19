Nancy Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment instead of sending them to the Senate may be the dumbest thing this group of clowns has pulled yet, and considering we’re talking about Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and Eric Swalwell, that’s saying something.

Does she really think she can strong-arm McConnell?

EL-OH-EL.

Oh NO, they won’t surrender the impeachment to the Senate for a trial which basically renders it fairly meaningless.

Granted, the whole thing is already fairly meaningless but that she won’t even allow the Senate to do their job? Such a bad look, Nancy.

Brit Hume summed it up perfectly:

Half-assed.

Exactly.

They know what they voted on is ridiculous and will be laughed out of the Senate … it’s such a mess for Democrats.

Ain’t it grand?

Sidenote, this editor SO adores Muffin Bear.

Hrm.

Or a tantrum that makes their base clap like seals.

Yup.

Honestly, not even being snarky or mean here, this editor doesn’t know how Nancy and the Democrats could screw this up any more.

Merry #Impeachmas?

 

