If we had a nickel for every time a pundit was wrong about Trump we’d have a buttload of nickels. It’s true. They’ve made SO many predictions about the president and so very few of them have come to pass … like the narrative that he would resign before he allowed Democrats to impeach him.

Remember all the pundits who predicted Trump would resign before he ever let Democrats impeach him? Yeah, never happened. And what about those who said Trump would pull a "wag the dog" like Clinton did in Sudan and Iraq to distract from impeachment. Yeah, never happened, either. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 19, 2019

We forgot about the ‘wag the dog’ like Clinton to distract from impeachment nonsense.

Hilarious, and not in a funny way.

Paul Sperry pulled together a string of tweets that show just how wrong pundits were about Trump resigning.

From Newsweek:

Regardless, Jon Cooper wrote on Twitter, “PREDICTION: Donald Trump will resign from office before he can be impeached, citing health reasons.” In a separate post, Cooper suggested Trump might be in more danger from his own team than outside critics. Vice President Mike Pence, specifically, is “likely” eyeing Trump’s spot in the Oval Office, Cooper said. “Three things to understand about @VP Mike Pence,” Cooper wrote. First, he argued that the vice president “knows Trump is a lying, cheating, corrupt, traitorous criminal.” In addition, Pence’s own ambition make him a dangerous ally to have, Cooper added.

Jon Cooper … HA HA HA HA HA HA

But wait, there’s more:

From the Independent:

Referencing recent trips to Dubai by Mr Trump’s sons, Donald Jr and Eric, where they opened a new golf club, she said: “I think sending sons to another country to make a financial deal for his company and then have that covered with Government expenses, I believe those Government expenses should not be allowed. “We’re working on a bill that would do that now … We’re working on a couple of bills that would deal with conflicts of interest.” Ms Feinstein is not the first to suggest the billionaire tycoon may decide to quit the White House of his own volition.

Feinstein.

Adorable.

From People:

A former adviser for President George W. Bush has laid out one possible — and fast-approaching — end to the presidency of Donald Trump: He will be out of office by the end of the year, resigning so as to avoid criminal prosecution. In a Tuesday column for NJ.com, Alan J. Steinberg — who served as an Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator under Bush — predicted that while there are not enough Congressional votes to remove Trump, he will resign in 2019 in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

A former Bush adviser.

K.

The Hill was super stoked that a former adviser of Bush’s was predicting Trump would quit.

Same story as People.

Same story about the Bush adviser … they LOVED this one.

Bush adviser story, again.

From CNN:

A former Trump Organization executive says she thinks President Donald Trump may resign rather than face possible removal from office by impeachment.

“He does a lot of things to save face,” Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization vice president, told CNN’s Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources Sunday. “It would be very, very, very bad for him to be impeached,” Res said. “I don’t know that he’ll be found guilty but I don’t know that he wants to be impeached. I think that’s what this panic is about. And my gut [instinct] is that he’ll leave office, he’ll resign. Or make some kind of a deal, even, depending on what comes out.”

How very wrong they all were.

Again.

