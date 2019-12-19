True story: Trump may well be the master of trolling, not only on Twitter but in real life.

This.

Was.

Hilarious.

Look how outraged Sen. Chris Murphy is over receiving a ‘Christmas package’:

Sheesh, what a Grinch.

True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card). What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019

This is so great.

Only Trump would think to send a Christmas card with his letter blasting Nancy Pelosi … this editor LOVES it.

Too damn funny.

And so festive.

Murphy’s reaction is exactly what Trump was going for.

We wouldn’t put it past them. It’s as impeachable as the other crap they impeached him over.

Article Three: Upsetting Democrats with a Christmas card.

Wow. I'm blown away. While people all around the world suffer in poverty you're here complaining about what you get for Christmas. This is the height of privilege! — Jolly Phil (@philllosoraptor) December 18, 2019

Merry Christmas you godless Lib — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 18, 2019

And God bless us, every one.

Letter was what you guys need to hear. Alas, you won't. — Jennifer. (@JLSpeidel) December 18, 2019

And never fear, the letter was sent to the House as well.

Just not the cool Christmas cards.

AOC was not thrilled but hey, at least she didn’t get any coal.

They’re coming into the House, too. (No Christmas card here – but no coal, either) pic.twitter.com/gZgnC7vqms — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2019

We’re so sorry this is happening to you.

I’m gonna start making that my new Christmas tradition – send out my Christmas cards with an attached screw-off letter listing all my grievances for the year. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019

So mad.

That’s called Festivus. We air our grievances Monday over here with @RandPaul — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) December 18, 2019

LOL

No amount of impeaching will ever be enough to stop their butthurt over this president, and it’s sorta glorious.

