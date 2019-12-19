So let us get this straight.

Democrats impeach Trump (sorry, the House didn’t do it, Democrats did).

And now Nancy Pelosi is sitting on the impeachment because Laurence Tribe told her to? DAFUQ? Mark Levin wrote a short thread about how stupid and unconstitutional this really is …

1. Nancy Pelosi was apparently advised by leftwing Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe to delay sending the impeachment to the Senate. So she’s unilaterally sitting on the impeachment. This is another brazen unconstitutional act. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 19, 2019

They’ve been brazenly unconstitutional from the get-go, why stop now?

2. Here’s what Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans must do in response: The Senate has the sole power under the Constitution to adjudicate an impeachment. Therefore, Pelosi is attempting to obstruct the Senate’s power to act on its constitutional authority. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 19, 2019

This sounds like … wait for it … OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.

See, we can throw those accusations around too.

3. McConnell should immediately put an end to this and declare the impeachment null and void as the speaker has failed to complete the impeachment process by timely sending it to the Senate for adjudication. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 19, 2019

If Mitch declared the impeachment null and void the Left would lose their freakin’ minds. Well, lose them more than they have already. Talk about an implosion and explosion all at once.

4. McConnell has no less authority to unilaterally make such a decision than Pelosi does to withhold the administrative notification of an impeachment to the Senate either indefinitely or w/ conditions. Her effort to cripple the presidency & blackmail the Senate must be defeated. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 19, 2019

It must be defeated and mocked … a lot.

What a damn joke this whole thing has been.

And if Pelosi goes to the courts for adjudication, McConnell should charge her with Obstruction of the Senate. — Patrick (@Grampa_Patrick) December 19, 2019

Right? That’s a thing now …

Impeach Pelosi!

He should hold a vote to dismiss.

"In 1999, all 100 senators agreed on a simple pre-trial resolution that set up a briefing, opening arguments, senators’ questions, and a vote on a motion to dismiss. "https://t.co/etVweJFTMM — Brian Winters (@applecharlie5) December 19, 2019

Short, sweet, and done.

Her refusing to send the articles over until McConnell agrees to HER terms is madness. She really thinks she is a queen. She's anything but that. The arrogance of the Dems is insane and the Senate must act swiftly to publicly shame them. — James Belveal (@Belv2998) December 19, 2019

She’s terrified of what the Senate might do with their carefully crafted articles of impeachment, that they will be exposed for the partisan sham this entire mess has always been. Plus she knows they will only vote to acquit Trump, taking away their little ‘win’.

Can you imagine taking Larry Tribe’s advice seriously?

HA HA HA HA

Senate needs to inform Pelosi of a deadline or impeachment trial gets tossed out. House can’t hold Senate & Americans hostage. — Rudy (@USAfree123) December 19, 2019

This action by Pelosi is in itself an impeachable offence.The framers never anticipated impeachment to be used in such a reckless and irresponsible manner. — Ralph Preston (@RalphPreston12) December 19, 2019

Talk about Abuse of Power… — [Drama] ✝️🔅🔆🇺🇸 (@sirdramaanon) December 19, 2019

Ding ding ding.

