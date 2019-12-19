When the media shows you who they really are, believe them

Especially WaPo.

And they wonder why Americans don’t trust or even like them very much.

Look at them celebrating. What a PARTY! All of their hard work endlessly trashing the president has finally paid off.

Rachael deleted it when people ‘misinterpreted’ what she meant by the pic and tweet …

Yes, we misinterpreted it

Sure.

I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption ! — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 19, 2019

FYI, she didn’t retweet the group photo with a better caption.

And holy CRAP, check out that RATIO.

Thinking nobody bought her BS about it being misinterpreted.

Washington comPost… — The Magus (@asaganich) December 19, 2019

Accurate.

It was totally an endorsement. The hashtag gave it away. You have single handedly put the final nail in the coffin as far as the credibility of the Post goes. Good job, kid. — The Velvet Sugar Queen (@TMIWITW) December 19, 2019

Such an accomplishment.

You proved @realDonaldTrump was not impeached, but literally lynched mobbed by corrupt demonic lying swamp scumrats!

You also proved coup d’état.

Now you know why we chant DRAIN THE SWAMP!

Trump’s STILL YOUR PRESIDENT 5 more years. Deal with it!

The @washingtonpost is👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/YOBuKWi9T6 — TrumpsStillYourPresident𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒐𝒔 (@Serafinos) December 19, 2019

You'll need to do more than that. But you wont. We know you're in for the Long haul. Traitor. We know you dont have the courage to walk away from your masters. But we no longer hold people like you blameless. We hold you in contempt and accountable. — Hyperion: Bound for #CPAC2020 (@hyperion5182) December 19, 2019

Derp.

There is no need to hide …. we All know the players. Frankly I wasn’t outraged, shocked or disappointed..it’s who you guys are, who you’ve always been and who you’ll always be. Don’t be ashamed of yourself. — Who is Chalupa (@jic447) December 19, 2019

I’m just here for the well deserved ratio, partisan hack. pic.twitter.com/LQanELJqYR — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) December 19, 2019

"Misinterpreted." Uh huh. — Molarkey (@molratty) December 19, 2019

I'm still looking forward to that picture of you guys celebrating with a "better caption." pic.twitter.com/Bk3BoYgxH4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 19, 2019

Merry ratiomas! — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) December 19, 2019

I saved it for historical purposes. pic.twitter.com/tYR7PdeQr9 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 19, 2019

We did too.

I still like my reply. Merry Trumpmas! He’s still your president! — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 19, 2019

HO HO HO!

Wow! Democracy dies at happy hour. Finally, some honesty from @washingtonpost https://t.co/pQLDpJJnXY — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) December 19, 2019

Perfect. ^

