When the media shows you who they really are, believe them

Especially WaPo.

And they wonder why Americans don’t trust or even like them very much.

Look at them celebrating. What a PARTY! All of their hard work endlessly trashing the president has finally paid off.

Rachael deleted it when people ‘misinterpreted’ what she meant by the pic and tweet …

Yes, we misinterpreted it

Sure.

FYI, she didn’t retweet the group photo with a better caption.

And holy CRAP, check out that RATIO.

Thinking nobody bought her BS about it being misinterpreted.

Accurate.

Trending

Such an accomplishment.

Derp.

We did too.

HO HO HO!

Perfect. ^

 

Tags: #ImpeachmasimpeachmentRachael BadeTrumpwapo