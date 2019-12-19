Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats really wanted Americans to believe they didn’t have a choice but to impeach Trump because he’s just SO AWFUL and it’s their CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY.

She tried very hard to paint a picture of a somber and sad day for the House but we all knew what was really going on. And in case anyone bought into this portrait they desperately tried to paint they need look no further than this video from Rashida Tlaib.

Watch.

Schiff and House Intel Dems drank and cheered at fancy dc restaurant last night. Rashida ‘Impeach that MF’ Tlaib posted this giddy video on Instagram today. But Pelosi had the audacity to say on live TV today that this is a ‘somber day’ and no one wanted this. Sick people! pic.twitter.com/XMYb1bCqj1 — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 19, 2019

Rashida is just awful.

Hardly sad or somber.

THIS is who they were while impeaching the president with articles of impeachment that included ZERO crimes … joyous.

And just awful.

We will fell the same way after the 2020 election. I can’t wait to see their total meltdown. — Philip Fedele (@flopman1967) December 19, 2019

Democrats do have a tendency to trip over themselves.

Disgusting. — Eric Carmen (@RealEricCarmen) December 19, 2019

This is the face of the Democratic Party. So evil and consumed with hatred, the Democrats have succumbed to the control of Soros. — J Carmi🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jodysviews) December 19, 2019

Good point. Nancy really wanted her face to be the somber, patriotic face of the Democratic Party but nope, the joyous, nasty glee of Rashida really is.

And Americans know this.

she makes me sick — Na O’Neill (@na_neill) December 19, 2019

And this is why the Senate will exonerate. — Lilly (@Lilly29845568) December 19, 2019

She needs to be thrown out. — Kyle Chaffin (@TheRealRooster1) December 19, 2019

She is grossly unprofessional and pretty awful.

Fair point.

Impeach?

And there it is.

