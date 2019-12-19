For this whole impeachment of Trump thing being such an emergency and a process they needed to rush, Democrats seem very comfortable with sitting by and doing nothing now. It’s almost like they were full of crap or something.

And they’re usually so honest and transparent.

Ouch, our sides.

Jim Jordan said it best:

Dems called it an emergency. They had to rush the impeachment through Congress. Now AFTER a sham impeachment process, they’re going to wait to send the actual Articles to the Senate? They don’t take the Constitution seriously. This is all about attacking the President. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 19, 2019

Jim didn’t pull a single punch.

And he’s right.

They used the Constitution to pretend they were doing something for the country instead of just admitting this was always a partisan attack on Trump because they can’t accept they lost in 2016.

It’s all about President Pelosi. You watch, coming weeks will bring more talk of impeaching Pence. — Coach Hill (@CoachHill14) December 19, 2019

But we thought Hillary magically became president if Trump was impeached.

Isn’t it her turn or something?

Heh.

This this this. ^

It's a campaign strategy Their Presidential candidates are horrible and won't drive any turnout They have zero popular policies to run on So they're going to hold impeachment in the House and campaign on electing Dems to the Senate to finish impeachment to boost turnout — Alex Hamilton (@alexhamilton74) December 19, 2019

Whoa.

He could be onto something here, which is terrifying.

We suspected as much, they are confirming it. So sad. Thank you for fighting the good fight! Keep up the great work! — Tami Munsell (@rockysunshine) December 19, 2019

Sir, how long can Nancy delay in sending it to the Senate? — Amelia Grant (@AmeliaG500) December 19, 2019

And isn’t THIS actual obstruction?

She's scared now, she know's he will get acquitted in the Senate — 🇺🇲 Irredeemable Marie 🇺🇲 (@DMari44) December 19, 2019

They’ve known all along, which makes this just really … well, dumb.

What was the point?

Remember, Nancy tried to push back on impeaching Trump in the beginning. She knew it wouldn’t end well.

Just like we did.

