As if Nancy Pelosi wasn’t feeling stupid enough about the way things have been going with the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump (we will never call it a legit impeachment since it was done along party lines), but then Newt Gingrich had to point out what was happening while they were pretending to be sad and somber voting to impeach the duly elected president.

This is so good.

While Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats impeached President Trump Senate Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans approved 12 lifetime judicial nominees. Guess which move will have a bigger impact! — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 20, 2019

So while they were voting to impeach Trump because they’re still butthurt over losing in 2016, the Senate approved twelve MORE lifetime judicial nominees. LIFETIME.

But hey, you sure showed Trump, Democrats.

EL OH EL.

Just wait till they have to deal with Trump 4 more years. I pray the hard working Americans that live in the heavy blue States Vote out every Democrat on their Ballot. Time to end the Liberal Chaos. — Trumps Super Elite in Tn.⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@SmokeyMtnStrong) December 20, 2019

100%. We're Winning the Future. — Jared (@ProcReg) December 20, 2019

That will have a huge impact for decades to come! — Backroad Redneck (@RedneckBackroad) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Democrats haven’t even had the nards to send their little articles of impeachment over to the Senate.

Ok, that’s not nice but it made us laugh soooo …

But you know, they impeached Trump that day … sort of.

Heh.

Related:

Oh NOEZ, not a strongly worded letter! Rep. Hank Johnson (dude who claimed Guam will tip over) gets all big and bad with AG Barr

Buckle UP! Fact-filled thread hints at what Durham is investigating about John Brennan and it’s SO very, very damning

‘Just trying to help’: Sean Spicier’s tweets on House Dems, impeachment, and Greta Thunberg cause Lefty IMPLOSIONS