AG Barr better watch out because Rep. Hank Johnson wrote him a very strongly worded letter about resigning.

We’re sure Barr is absolutely terrified of what Johnson wrote:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He had to know posting this on Twitter would just get him trolled. Then again, the guy did think Guam would get so overly populated it would tip over so we’re not exactly dealing with the sharpest tool in the shed.

See what we mean?

True story.

Seeing a trend here, Hank.

 

