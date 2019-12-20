AG Barr better watch out because Rep. Hank Johnson wrote him a very strongly worded letter about resigning.

We’re sure Barr is absolutely terrified of what Johnson wrote:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He had to know posting this on Twitter would just get him trolled. Then again, the guy did think Guam would get so overly populated it would tip over so we’re not exactly dealing with the sharpest tool in the shed.

See what we mean?

Dear Representative Johnson, I am sitting in the smallest room in my house.

I have your letter before me.

It will soon be behind me. Yours Truly, Bill Barr

Still Your Attorney General — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) December 19, 2019

Take a trip to Guam — Shannon K (@shannyk36) December 19, 2019

Everybody watch out. Hank Johnson wants Barr to resign. pic.twitter.com/Rhl7pDi3HM — 🇺🇸 David Lee MAGA 🇺🇸 (@DavidLeeMAGA) December 19, 2019

Barr will resign after Guam capsizes pic.twitter.com/HnL4rWR3Xk — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) December 20, 2019

You Dems are like punch drunk boxers who didn't hear the bell. It's over for y'all, dude. — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 20, 2019

He’s over the target — Me Chomper (@chmpr) December 20, 2019

True story.

Stop trying to obstruct justice. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) December 20, 2019

I salute you, sir.Attaching your name to this letter is a profound act of bravery for someone widely known 2be 1 of the stupidest people to ever darken the halls of Congress.Hat tip to you sir! (Not the same kind of tip as Guam tipping over, though.) Just to explain that for you) — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) December 20, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA! Did you find all the dumbest members of Congress to sign this? — Kennesaw Mountain Landis (@JayMack3301) December 19, 2019

I love the smell of desperation in the morning pic.twitter.com/9FXoVbpOdR — Tony Panza 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@tony7682) December 19, 2019

pic.twitter.com/K0o1C85mI7 — David Newman The Most High Austere 🖖👍 (@DavidNe99469223) December 20, 2019

Has Guam 🇬🇺 tipped over? — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) December 20, 2019

Seeing a trend here, Hank.

Related:

‘Just trying to help’: Sean Spicier’s tweets on House Dems, impeachment, and Greta Thunberg cause Lefty IMPLOSIONS

Pick a horse, Dems! Jim Jordan BLASTS House Dems’ with their own words for ‘waiting’ to send articles to Senate

BRUTAL because it’s true: Brit Hume’s 1-word description for Nancy Pelosi sitting on impeachment is PERFECTION