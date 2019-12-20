Carpe Donktum wins the Internet … again.
Trump did say we’d all get tired of winning.
Carpe was good enough this time to put music behind a question asked of our Democratic friends at the latest Democratic Debate, a question clearly none of them really wanted to answer.
Seriously, this is so great.
Watch.
My take on tonight's #DemDebate#Dempocalypse pic.twitter.com/Q0eljH7SLz
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 20, 2019
The look on all of their faces, as she asked that question about Trump’s booming economy, set to ‘Everybody Hurts,’ … priceless.
— Maria 🇮🇹🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@tuscanysunsets) December 20, 2019
There was a debate tonite???? Sorry, i was out having a life & working 😂😂😂
— pessimystica (@pessimystica) December 20, 2019
To be completely honest, this editor kinda sorta forgot there was one as well.
Oops.
After
🤪8 debates with lack luster ratings
🤪12 obscure candidates dropping out
🤪 2 day climate town hall that CNN thought was a good idea,
They FINALLY brought up Trump’s stellar economy!
Expect it to NEVER be brought up again.
— Joanne Pappas ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JoannePappas4) December 20, 2019
Knocked another one out of the park!! pic.twitter.com/5CHtfZcteK
— Matt Q Public (@MatthewFlory5) December 20, 2019
— It's Spouse of Msgt tchyntia🗯 (@tchyntia) December 20, 2019
Trump 2020💝🙏
— Suad (@latifechehin) December 20, 2019
Just walk away Joe😂
— @realjbb (@realjbb1) December 20, 2019
This works for Joe in more ways than one.
