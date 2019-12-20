Carpe Donktum wins the Internet … again.

Trump did say we’d all get tired of winning.

Carpe was good enough this time to put music behind a question asked of our Democratic friends at the latest Democratic Debate, a question clearly none of them really wanted to answer.

Seriously, this is so great.

Watch.

The look on all of their faces, as she asked that question about Trump’s booming economy, set to ‘Everybody Hurts,’ … priceless.

There was a debate tonite???? Sorry, i was out having a life & working 😂😂😂 — pessimystica (@pessimystica) December 20, 2019

To be completely honest, this editor kinda sorta forgot there was one as well.

Oops.

After

🤪8 debates with lack luster ratings

🤪12 obscure candidates dropping out

🤪 2 day climate town hall that CNN thought was a good idea, They FINALLY brought up Trump’s stellar economy!

Expect it to NEVER be brought up again. — Joanne Pappas ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JoannePappas4) December 20, 2019

Knocked another one out of the park!! pic.twitter.com/5CHtfZcteK — Matt Q Public (@MatthewFlory5) December 20, 2019

Trump 2020💝🙏 — Suad (@latifechehin) December 20, 2019

Just walk away Joe😂 — @realjbb (@realjbb1) December 20, 2019

This works for Joe in more ways than one.

