We write a good deal about old tweets coming back to bite stupid people in the backside, but every once in a while we come across a real doozy that someone else manages to catch … like this tweet Chuck Todd sent in 2018 defending Comey and the Steele dossier.

Say what?! Gives more credence to the dossier? For real.

Wow, Chuck … this really really really didn’t age well.

This was from Mollie way back then … el oh el.

But it was Ted Cruz who retweeted it and OUCH.

Nope, it really didn’t.

Not.

At.

All.

Wouldn’t hold your breath on this one, Ted.

We do too.

‘Meet the Activists’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

 

