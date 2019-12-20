We write a good deal about old tweets coming back to bite stupid people in the backside, but every once in a while we come across a real doozy that someone else manages to catch … like this tweet Chuck Todd sent in 2018 defending Comey and the Steele dossier.

What exactly were House Republicans hoping to accomplish by demanding the full release of these memos? Nothing I’ve read seems to change Comey’s story and if anything, these memos give more, not less, credence to the dossier. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 20, 2018

Say what?! Gives more credence to the dossier? For real.

Wow, Chuck … this really really really didn’t age well.

This was from Mollie way back then … el oh el.

But it was Ted Cruz who retweeted it and OUCH.

Well that didn’t age well. https://t.co/NmwpHB79l9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 19, 2019

Nope, it really didn’t.

As if on Saturday Night Live, the AP headline today: “'Meet the Press' to Shine Light on Political Disinformation.” Will they highlight NBC’s role pushing the fraudulent Steele dossier? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 19, 2019

Wouldn’t hold your breath on this one, Ted.

