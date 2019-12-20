Rosie seems very pleased with the Democrats’ sad little attempt at impeaching Trump. Even though it’s up in the air whether or not he’s actually even been impeached since Nancy Pelosi has not sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Someone should probably tell Rosie, eh?

Or maybe not. Let her have her moment … so we can point and laugh.

Doesn’t that say, ‘I’m POTUS’?

The Left can’t meme.

Oopsie.

Trending

Baby YODA!

True this is.

See, we can speak Yoda too.

So good.

Rosie, THIS is how you meme.

That. ^

Fixed it for her.

It is indeed true.

 

Tags: impeachmentRosie O'DonnellTrump