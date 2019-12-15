What in the ever-loving eff …

Jennifer Rubin has well and truly jumped the shark. WE KNOW, we’ve been talking about the number of sharks this woman has jumped for the past three years but putting out a piece claiming we are in DEBT to people like Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff? She’s lost it.

Or she never had it.

Or she’s trolling for hate clicks.

Seriously with THIS, ‘Conservative blogger’?

We are indebted to these people https://t.co/BPvtsX8iZd — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 15, 2019

From the Washington Post:

At the risk of omitting a key contributor, we should be grateful for the work, tenacity and character of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.); witnesses Fiona Hill, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Marie Yovanovitch, William B. Taylor Jr., George Kent, David Hale and David Holmes; lawyers Daniel Goldman, Norman Eisen, Barry Berke and all the full- and part-time consultants, counsel and administrative staff of the key committees; Democratic representatives on the Intelligence and Judiciary committees; and the whistleblower, without whom none of this would have come to light.

If you want to go back a step, thanks are owed to all the Democratic House candidates and the voters who turned out to elect them in 2018. If not for a Democratic House, we most certainly would not have learned about any of this and no hearings would have been held. That is a frightful thought as we recognize one party as currently formulated is utterly incapable of fulfilling its constitutional obligations. To give them power is to vote for unlimited executive authority and no accountability, which is precisely what we see from McConnell, who conspires in daylight to hold a sham trial and prevent a full airing of Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors. No way she’s been watching what we’ve been watching. Unreal.

The Horowitz report caused considerable consternation to many honest never Trumpers everywhere. They now know what Trump has been up against, and they've realized the people you're praising would have gotten away with it had we elected any other president. Get your head fixed. — Sarah Q. (@nebraskawoman76) December 15, 2019

“Conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin pic.twitter.com/aa5WSuGss9 — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) December 15, 2019

We are indebted thanks to these people FIFY — The Well Armed Lamb (@LambWithGuns) December 15, 2019

HA! We see what they did here.

Grand-standers of the week? — Mike Komblevicz (@mikekomb) December 15, 2019

Do you ever have moments of sanity where you freak out realizing the type lunatics you've thrown in with? Seriously? You are now lumped in with Maxine Waters, Schiff and Nadler. That is the neighborhood that Jenny "The Wa-Po Conservative" resides in. — William Keane (@largebill68) December 15, 2019

We’ll see how indebted Jennifer thinks Americans are to these yahoos when Trump wins re-election next year and mainly because of this partisan impeachment circus.

