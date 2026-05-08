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Babylon Bee Has the PERFECT Final Scene for Mark Hamill's Despicable Tale of TDS

Doug P. | 4:30 PM on May 08, 2026
Twitchy

Hollywood libs like Mark Hamill like to try and pretend that the "bad" people are all on the Trump side of the aisle, and then, as we told you yesterday, they often end up proving otherwise.

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Such was the case with one of Hamill's now-deleted posts on the lefty whacko gathering place that is BlueSky:

Gee, what a class act that Hamill guy is. Maybe he could try and sell copies of that at the next Fan Expo. 

However, The Babylon Bee has the perfect final scene for the saga of Hamill's struggle with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it should end in dramatic fashion: 

LOL! The Bee never misses. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American and infected with a seriously hateful strain of TDS.

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