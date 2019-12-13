Nothing says you’re leading a serious impeachment against the president like going on late night television and making jokes about it. We get it, Adam Schiff has to know many Americans think he’s a humorless, lying, corrupt, dirty twit but going on with Colbert of all people doesn’t really do much to change that.

In fact, it makes him even more unbearable and to be honest, this editor didn’t think that was possible.

Watch.

DEMS: Impeachment is solemn, sad, and serious ALSO DEMS: Let's go on Colbert and joke about impeachment to try to raise support pic.twitter.com/kquwF6vHLS — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 13, 2019

Schiff accusing McConnell of being partisan when we’ve watched his bug-eyed jagoff hold one of the most partisan and embarrassing impeachment hearings EVER … he can sit down.

Seriously.

OMG YES.

This editor has been making up childish ‘Schiff’ jokes for months (years?) and yet she never came up with this one.

The shame!

🤦 — You Just Got Trumped (@mxrmill) December 13, 2019

Exactly.

So schiff who won’t allow any questions asked to himself about his role in this & will only go on one sided controlled environments accuses others of exactly what he himself is doing. Accuse other side of what you do seems to be common theme with democrats since Obama was elected — Full Of It (@PropagandaCzar) December 13, 2019

But it’s all in good fun because he went on Colbert.

Wheeee!

