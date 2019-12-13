Nothing says you’re leading a serious impeachment against the president like going on late night television and making jokes about it. We get it, Adam Schiff has to know many Americans think he’s a humorless, lying, corrupt, dirty twit but going on with Colbert of all people doesn’t really do much to change that.

In fact, it makes him even more unbearable and to be honest, this editor didn’t think that was possible.

Watch.

Schiff accusing McConnell of being partisan when we’ve watched his bug-eyed jagoff hold one of the most partisan and embarrassing impeachment hearings EVER … he can sit down.

Seriously.

Trending

OMG YES.

This editor has been making up childish ‘Schiff’ jokes for months (years?) and yet she never came up with this one.

The shame!

Exactly.

But it’s all in good fun because he went on Colbert.

Wheeee!

 

Related:

‘File an ethics complaint’: Phil Kerpen obliterates Schiff for knowingly impugning Nunes with false memo in damning thread

So much OOF! WaPo journo Shane Harris who got it REALLY wrong on the Steele dossier doubles DOWN and it does not go well

There’s a TON: Will Chamberlain puts together thread of false statements from Schiff’s ‘FISA response memo’ and HOLY crap

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffColbertimpeachmentMcConnell