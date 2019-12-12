After the IG report was released earlier this week, and then Horowitz testified, it became abundantly clear the media really and truly screwed the pooch when it comes to the Russia collusion story. Especially the journos who reported on the Steele dossier … like WaPo’s Shane Harris who claimed the dossier was not used as the basis for a FISA warrant on Carter Page.

You know these folks are wishing they’d thought to delete some of these tweets.

Nearly two years old, wow.

Oof.

Well, of course, they’re not going to apologize and or retract what they said because that would mean they’re admitting they either really messed up OR they were deliberately pushing certain narratives to support certain agendas.

Shane responded.

Trending

There he goes again.

Except we have a receipt …

Huh, so Shane was wrong then and he’s wrong now.

The media tried to cover all of this up.

Ding ding ding.

Not at all.

And we’ll just keep mocking the ever-loving snot out of them.

 

Related:

Oh honey, NO: Blue-check ‘national breaking news editor’ defends Buzzfeed, claims Steele dossier truthful and factual

There’s a TON: Will Chamberlain puts together thread of false statements from Schiff’s ‘FISA response memo’ and HOLY crap

Take SOOO many seats, ‘Wing Man’: Katie Pavlich shreds Eric Holder over his ‘important (hit) piece’ on AG Barr

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentShane HarrisSteele dossierTrumpwapo