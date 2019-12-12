After the IG report was released earlier this week, and then Horowitz testified, it became abundantly clear the media really and truly screwed the pooch when it comes to the Russia collusion story. Especially the journos who reported on the Steele dossier … like WaPo’s Shane Harris who claimed the dossier was not used as the basis for a FISA warrant on Carter Page.

Yes. I am telling you the dossier was not used as the basis for a FISA warrant on Carter Page. — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) January 12, 2018

You know these folks are wishing they’d thought to delete some of these tweets.

Nearly two years old, wow.

For journalists who spent 2 years pompously vouching for the claim that the FISA warrant on Carter Page wasn't based on the Steele dossier, how are you not apologizing and retracting now that the IG Report proves your claims were false & you know this??? https://t.co/RzzuET21GQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 12, 2019

Oof.

Well, of course, they’re not going to apologize and or retract what they said because that would mean they’re admitting they either really messed up OR they were deliberately pushing certain narratives to support certain agendas.

Shane responded.

The IG report confirms that the Steele memos did not trigger the investigation and were not the basis of the application for FISA surveillance on Page. A significant (and problematic) component of that application, yes. But the sole basis? No. This was and remains my point. https://t.co/ccbV4DBD4F — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) December 12, 2019

There he goes again.

Except we have a receipt …

IG: "The FISA applications relied entirely on information from the Steele primary subsource's reporting"pic.twitter.com/um4AMT0ZHw https://t.co/EaIll070Xa — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 12, 2019

Huh, so Shane was wrong then and he’s wrong now.

The media tried to cover all of this up.

Ding ding ding.

Doubling down on dumbassery for Fusion Shane. pic.twitter.com/q7m1D5HbBY — Sausagebroker (@Sausagebroker) December 12, 2019

They've been lying about all this to us and to themselves for years. You think they're going to own that? You think they're going to stop now? — NKR (@NKR_II) December 12, 2019

Not at all.

And we’ll just keep mocking the ever-loving snot out of them.

Related:

Oh honey, NO: Blue-check ‘national breaking news editor’ defends Buzzfeed, claims Steele dossier truthful and factual

There’s a TON: Will Chamberlain puts together thread of false statements from Schiff’s ‘FISA response memo’ and HOLY crap

Take SOOO many seats, ‘Wing Man’: Katie Pavlich shreds Eric Holder over his ‘important (hit) piece’ on AG Barr