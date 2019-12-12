Eric Holder crawled out from under his bridge to write a hit-piece on AG Barr.

Sorry, not sorry, that’s what this is … a hit piece.

Take a look.

Important piece from @EricHolder on what Barr is doing to DOJ. Never been prouder to have worked for him. https://t.co/qjgcNrpQUV — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) December 12, 2019

From the Washington Post (of course):

As a former U.S. attorney general, I am reluctant to publicly criticize my successors. I respect the office and understand just how tough the job can be.

Calling BS here, but keep going.

But recently, Attorney General William P. Barr has made a series of public statements and taken actions that are so plainly ideological, so nakedly partisan and so deeply inappropriate for America’s chief law enforcement official that they demand a response from someone who held the same office.

Nakedly partisan? Does Eric Holder realize he’s Eric Holder?

Katie Pavlich dropped him:

Obama “wing man” Eric Holder, who was held in contempt by Republicans and Democrats, whose DOJ gave thousands of guns to narco terrorists who killed hundreds, has serious thoughts about Bill Barr. https://t.co/RkGlPTRnHT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 12, 2019

To be completely honest, this editor couldn’t get through the entire piece because the hypocrisy and rhetoric is truly just painful. Calling Barr ‘partisan’ when we all know Eric was Obama’s ‘Wing Man’ is just too much …

Calling UNCLE.

Heh.

We doubt Barr is overly concerned about what Eric ‘Fast and Furious’ Holder thinks of him.

Next, Loretta Lynch will weigh in after she visits Bill Clinton on a runway while his wife is running for office. But they have credit to weigh in on the currrnt AG. Maybe they will chime in on the IRS with their thoughts. — Steve TheFlash (@TheFin99) December 12, 2019

And now their attention will turn to Barr.

Try to discredit and tear him down. — Eric Alan (@chopper2424) December 12, 2019

Oh yeah, they started doing that almost immediately.

Seems Eric wasn’t fit to be AG himself.

Isn’t it ironic? Don’cha think?

Related:

We ALMOST feel sorry for her. Almost: Mollie Hemingway triggers Susan Hennessey so badly she melts down in shouty thread

‘I rest my case!’ Carpe Donktum breaks Horowitz’s testimony down in thread that makes FBI and Democrats look even worse

Let’s hear it for Adam Schiff! #ImpeachmentBackfire should scare the CRAP out of Democrats (we TOLD them!)