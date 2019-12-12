As Twitchy readers know, Susan Hennessey was doing her part on Wednesday to downplay the importance of the IG report findings.

We suppose since she’s spent so much time perpetrating the Russia collusion hoax with no concern whatsoever about damaging the country we don’t blame her for sort of wanting to pretend it’s all a giant nothing-burger.

Now.

But Mollie Hemingway wasn’t having ANY of it:

This person and many of her Lawfare colleagues should be held accountable for perpetrating the Russia collusion hoax with the help of their friends, the implicated officials. Their false claims damaged the country. There needs to be a reckoning. https://t.co/I5BakySid5 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 11, 2019

She’s right.

Media have done their fair share of dividing the people and honestly damaging America over the past three years and all because they can’t deal with the fact that THEY all but elected Trump. They gave him so much free airtime during the primary, they created their own monster for clicks and taps, and when that monster won … yup, they lost it.

And speaking of lost it, Susan responded.

A lot.

Mollie, there was no Russia collusion hoax. The IG found a properly predicated investigation. Mueller found a systematic plot by Russia to interfere in the US election, and that the president was aware of and sought to benefit from Russias assistance while lying to the public. https://t.co/XkMWKYlEMd — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

*sigh*

Mollie hit a little too close to home.

Mueller found that the president engaged in activity in numerous instances that met all statutory elements of obstruction of justice. Mueller found that the president lied to the public, repeatedly, and that Trump's answers to the Special Counsel were untrue. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

Huh?

I recognize that's inconvenient for you. I recognize that you think if you yell and wave your hands and lie enough times people will believe you. Maybe some people will. But it won't change the facts of what occurred. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

Uh-oh, someone’s mad.

I'm not exactly sure what you are implying by a "reckoning" exactly. I presume it is intended to sound ominous. But I stand behind my work and everything I've written. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

Still mad.

I think we should take the findings regarding both mistakes and intentional misconduct regarding Carter Page seriously. As someone who has defended the Woods procedures as sufficient in the past, I think the IG report presents facts that require a serious reexamination. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

Suuuuuure.

As someone who has been working on and writing about FISA and IC oversight since, I suspect, before you even knew the term, it would be a mistake for anyone to dismiss these facts simply because they are inconvenient or because people like you manipulate them to lie to people. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

Oops, see, still mad.

So mad.

EL OH EL.

I get that there are powerful incentives for you to say and write the things you do. I am grateful for the challenging and thoughtful conservative thinkers who force me to rigorously examine first principles. I sincerely hope people don't confuse them for people like you. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 11, 2019

And they wonder why we don’t take any of them seriously.

Mollie doesn’t appear to have bothered responding to Susan’s tirade, but others did.

sought to benefit from Russias [sic] assistance" part is a flat-out lie not supported by the Mueller report. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) December 12, 2019

The Obama administration was aware of Russian meddling and did nothing. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) December 11, 2019

Susan, seek professional help. Your tweet is a twisted delusion of what actually happened. Stop trafficking in conspiracy theories. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) December 12, 2019

So all of the press leaks and Dem hype about the dossier and Russian collusion was well founded? Um, no — Stand w Hong Kong (@RubricMarlin) December 12, 2019

Susan you are either outright lying or far far into the educated idiot territory. Russia has been doing it for years. It made no difference. Our country does it. You and your ilk were insisting Trump was colluding with them. The least you could do is apologize for your role — JohnACurley (@realJohnACurley) December 12, 2019

We’re not holding our breath for an apology anytime soon.

Tell me Susan, do you think the democrats had anything to do with trying to sabotage the president? — Jeff Nichols (@Jeff_Nichols_82) December 12, 2019

You seem nice but also biased for a specific outcome. Does not seem that more information would have any outcome on your opinion. — Robert Coop (@robertccoop) December 12, 2019

That's not what Mueller found, but you keep lying to America. At this point, you can only be considered a Russian asset, but as long as, their checks clear, you'll keep doing Moscow's bidding. — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) December 12, 2019

Delusion much? — 🇺🇸 Dougherty Down South 🇺🇸 (@Dougherty_Eric_) December 12, 2019

How are you so bad at this? — Chris (@ctuff2005) December 12, 2019

Tough crowd, Susan.

Related:

‘I rest my case!’ Carpe Donktum breaks Horowitz’s testimony down in thread that makes FBI and Democrats look even worse

Let’s hear it for Adam Schiff! #ImpeachmentBackfire should scare the CRAP out of Democrats (we TOLD them!)

Spoiler alert, she DIDN’T know: Undercover Huber dunks on CNN analyst Asha Rangappa and her ‘knowledge’ of FISA warrants