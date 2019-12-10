First we saw Jason Beale’s thread on how wrong CNN analyst Asha Rangappa had been about the FBI and the FISA warrant, and then we came across Undercover Huber’s tweet slamming her on this topic as well.

So we thought it was only fair to cover his tweet as well, right?

We’re givers.

Spoiler alert: it was easy, and she didn't know pic.twitter.com/SkyDZ60uqM — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) December 9, 2019

Note, a lot of her tweets about this subject have magically disappeared from her timeline. She claims this was not because of how embarrassing the tweets were, but that it’s a timing thing and they are automatically deleted.

Alrighty then.

FIFY: it was easy and she did know. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) December 10, 2019

We’re not so sure she did, which is even worse.

I’m old enough to remember “close enough for government work” as a joke, not official FBI policy. What a disgrace. — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) December 10, 2019

Seriously.

I AN FBI AGENT! pic.twitter.com/s8vObBVr9z — WE ARE DOOMED (@FilthPigPDX) December 10, 2019

KEANU.

She’s an idiot. — Jack (@MrBeagleman) December 9, 2019

You'd think these facts would change minds on the left, but it wont. And thats the saddest thing about this. — Roshan Coelho (@RFCprime) December 10, 2019

Feelings don’t care about facts.

Crystal Clear the FBI had an agenda to take down Trump and inconvenient facts did not matter. — Fredo Delecto (@CapCube) December 10, 2019

So, someone on CNN talking out of her ass… pic.twitter.com/LzGUoQwXb4 — DammitBlueWasOld (@DCRUSH1) December 10, 2019

This gif is so great.

Asha Rangappa:

Trump Colluded W/Russia❌

Dossier haven’t been disproved❌

Carter Page was a foreign agent❌

Mueller would subpoena Trump❌

Trump would be indicted❌

Don Jr would be indicted❌

Kushner would be indicted❌

FBI spies were protecting DT❌

Cohen would take Trump down❌ pic.twitter.com/euuax8I4vU — Kevin -Dems Lie A Lot Fact Check everything (@alfrich_k) April 24, 2019

Not the best track record so far.

Nope.

Can someone let Obama know he needs to update his no scandals spill? — The Unknown Patriot (@_UnknownPatriot) December 10, 2019

HA! Right.

