Welp … this seems problematic for Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler.

BAD timing for Dems w/ this article Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Zelensky, says they "never had that feeling” that US aid & investigations were connected. "We did not have the feeling that this aid was connected to any one specific issue."https://t.co/jU6HbIlLsM — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 10, 2019

From TIME.com:

But in his first interview about those public hearings, Yermak has questioned the recollections of crucial witnesses in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s alleged abuse of his office for political gain. “Listen, I want to tell you straight,” Yermak told TIME in the interview on Dec. 4, the first time he has openly discussed his views on the public impeachment hearings. “Of course, now, when I watch these shows on television, my name often comes up, and I see people there whom I recognize, whom I met and know,” he says, referring to the witness testimony. “That is their personal opinion, especially the positions they expressed while under oath. I have my own truth. I know what I know.”

That’s super inconvenient, eh Schiff and Nadler?

Yermak, Sondland split on a key detail too. Sondland amended testimony to say he now recalls telling Yermak US aid would likely not be released until Ukraine provided discussed public anti-corruption statements. Yermak: "We talked about how well the meeting went. That’s all…" — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 10, 2019

Sounds like Sondland is full of crap.

Can we say that?

Too bad if not, we just did.

Bombshell. On the same day Democrats introduce their impeachment articles, a President Zelensky top aide undercuts the Democrats' star witness, Gordon Sondland. He says Ukraine wasn't told (and never believed) aid and political investigations were connected. Wow. https://t.co/hgS0mN23CC — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 10, 2019

Good luck with all this, Dems.

When the entire impeachment proceeding has been a politically motivated stunt designed to cover up the Democrats own criminality, they leave themselves open to major setbacks. Thankfully the mainstream media is there to clean up the mess. — Steve Friedman (@steve_friedman) December 10, 2019

Yup, the media has definitely been doing their jobs.

Seriously, look at how desperate they are to believe this is somehow not true:

Baloney, and you are well aware of that. The only person more afraid of Putin than Trump is might be Zelensky.

You are doing Putin's work for him Meadows. — Winston Smith (@2plus2isSTILL4) December 10, 2019

Wow is right since you seem to think we don't understand the imbalance of power. They need aid from the United States, ofc they won't say anything that could be deemed as critical. Don't insult our common sense. — PrairieWilds #boycottbolton (@PrairieWilds) December 10, 2019

The mental gymnastics here are impressive.

Bombshell??? You can't be serious. Zelensky didn't need to have his hand held every step of the way and told "See this hold on aid? This is why it's being held." He saw everything that was happening regarding the set-up for a call with Trump and a WH visit, and could add 2+2. — Fansini (@TheTropaion) December 10, 2019

Huh?

You know it’s out there that they DID know the money was on hold. STOP GASLIGHTING!! — Devin's Cow's Accountant (@kikirusty) December 10, 2019

Gaslighting.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s looking like Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress were their way out. There were very few options for the Dems to unwind this political disaster. They’ll say otherwise. — ryancey (@ryancey2000) December 10, 2019

Bingo.

They’ve got nothin’.

And with this they may have less than nothin’.

