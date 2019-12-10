Many journos in conservative media have been writing/talking about the notion the FBI used the Steele Dossier to play the FISA court … and the IG report shows this was basically what they did.

These same journos took a good bit of mocking from people like CNN analyst, Asha Rangappa, who’s been doing a little cleaning house of her timeline since the report dropped.

Jason Beale from The Federalist kept receipts though:

Today's IG report reminded me of a long twitter argument I had with @AshaRangappa_ about a year or so ago, in which she mocked the notion that the FBI would present uncorroborated info to a FISA court, amongst other assertions proven wrong by today's IG report. It appears that… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 10, 2019

…Asha has been doing some cleaning up lately – she deleted all of her tweets in the thread. Luckily, I anticipated such an eventuality and screenshat some of them. I've got to run out to a dinner, but will tweet out the parts I saved when I return. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 10, 2019

Screenshat … that may be the funniest damn word we’ve seen on Twitter in quite a while.

Heh.

When Beale got back from dinner he continued:

Ok I'm back. Here's one – original thread here:https://t.co/SblGXjjIJi — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 10, 2019

Oops.

No wonder she’s cleaning house.

Thread with deleted tweets here:https://t.co/R335753SRN — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 10, 2019

Wow. Tweets come and go but screenshots are forever.

More from that thread, with deleted tweet:https://t.co/ai4BQplh0v — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 10, 2019

Good thread, undeleted – interesting perspective here:https://t.co/bEYCQqfyfL — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 10, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What makes this so bad for Rangappa is how smug and nasty she was with people over this – she couldn’t just disagree, she had to put them down and pretend they were inferior and even stupid to disagree with her.

Not a great look.

O.

M.

G.

PLEASE tell us she deleted this one.

I wrote about the mindset – like Asha's – that rationalizes the violation of the civil rights of an American citizen as acceptable collateral damage in their quest to prove their suspicions and bring Evil Orange Man to justice. https://t.co/kl7nK9LqMd — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 10, 2019

From The Federalist:

As I previously expressed here, there are any number of perils to an intelligence officer or agency “falling in love with their source”—that is, allowing the consequence of the moment to override one’s professional and moral responsibility to accurately and dispassionately handle, assess, and ensure proper disposition of a problematic source, and of the information derived from that source. It never ends well. The facts—according to the FISA application the FBI and DOJ presented—are that Steele lied to the FBI about his leaks to the press prior to the October 2016 FISA proceeding. The FBI was either unable or unwilling to apply their awesome investigative capabilities to either prove or disprove the lie.

It never ends well.

I also wrote about the phenomenon well-known to intelligence officers (and, for that matter, Ambassadors and officials in foreign posts) of "falling in love with your source." It happened with Christopher Steele (and with US officials dealing with Ukraine). It never ends well. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 10, 2019

That’s what we said that he said.

This is hilarious, and totally predictable- CNN loves to put smug, 3rd rate “national security experts” on the air to be consistently wrong and reliably dumb- as long as they hate Trump https://t.co/pxIlkjmtTO — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 10, 2019

In other words, CNN sure can pick ’em.

Related:

OOF! Mollie Hemingway absolutely embarrasses Daniel Goldman with 1 of HIS old tweets about Christine Blasey-Ford

‘He CHOSE to misinform’: Kimberley Strassel’s thread on key findings of IG Horowitz’s report details how BAD this really was for Schiff

Media’s full of it? NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway’s #IGReport thread paints a very different picture from the MSM