Daniel Goldman might want to go through his Twitter timeline and remove some of his dumber, more embarrassing tweets.

Just sayin’.

Beginning to get the sense that the Democrats' impeachment witness today might not be particularly good at analyzing information. https://t.co/2MyVl0cb3j — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 10, 2019

Gosh, we’re getting the same impression of Goldman.

Or just a partisan hack. — I thought this was America… (@Sports_fan20) December 10, 2019

This works too.

Telling… — Chuck May (@Cmayscruz) December 10, 2019

Collins owned him yesterday. Am I the only one that growing weary of this sham? I guess taken by itself it may be interesting. But put on the back of the Mueller Report and the daily media misrepresentation, this is getting old. Just vote already. See ya in the Senate! — David Snyder (@m_davidpsnyder) December 10, 2019

Details? Like when, or where? Or how she got home? Little things like that? — TullyBarker (@BarkerTully) December 10, 2019

He must have terrible witnesses. People who aren't sure which year an event occurred or how many people were there and who they were, a witness who lied about a fear of flying to prolong a hearing…. there's lots of fail there. — Christoff Strutten (@WPChris25) December 10, 2019

Her memory was not great on … well, anything.

Not at all partisan, huh? Dem donor who believed every lie in the Steele Dossier? I didn't vote for Trump, don't like many things about him, but the TDS crowd has convinced me to defend him. This impeachment crap will backfire on Dems if other Indies see what I see. Witch hunt? — David P Forsyth (@DavidPForsyth) December 10, 2019

This is the main issue Democrats are running into; even people who didn’t vote for Trump and don’t particularly care for him are starting to see the impeachment sham for what it is.

A witch hunt.

Or a three-year temper tantrum.

Goldman is a “Brennan Center Fellow,” which is why the GOP needs to go at him harder than @RepMattGaetz did yesterday. The puppet-master behind Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, Clapper is John Brennan. — Fat Clemenza (@realFatClemenza) December 10, 2019

What details did Ford remember??? — Bhess (@Bhess) December 10, 2019

Ford's own witnesses say they weren't there and don't remember anything like this every happening. That means Ford is lying at best. — abstractjwl (@abstractjwl) December 10, 2019

She’s the best liar he’s ever seen?

Maybe?

It's amazing that in a cou try of 300M+ the same 20 or so people are the "witnesses" involved in every anti-Trump story since the election cycle. — Jim Cannon (@Cannjam99) December 10, 2019

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Ford was a disaster. Your judgement is substandard at the very least. Watching this circus over the last few weeks I’ve come to the realization that everyone who is intelligent does not possess good judgement; or simply lies. — Dan Lanzetta (@DanLanzetta) December 10, 2019

Deer in the headlights pic.twitter.com/GyMOv1VzHE — Dave Hawskin (@davehawskin) December 10, 2019

Democrats in general look like this these days.

