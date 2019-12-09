Sean Davis wasn’t just whistlin’ Dixie when he tweeted this about the media working to spin and distort the IG report. Considering the part the media played in pushing the Russian hoax we’re hardly surprised to see them out in full force claiming the report isn’t bad for the FBI.

Or them.

Don't be surprised when media ignore or distort what the IG report says about rampant FISA abuses and the officials who perpetrated them. Democrat-affiliated media are deeply implicated in the Russia collusion hoax and desperate to avoid any accountability for it. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 9, 2019

But if you really look at the report, there’s a lot more here than just the notion that the FBI made a bunch of mistakes because they’re too stupid to know how to do their jobs which is basically the spin – it wasn’t corruption, it was ignorance.

Sort of what like what they did with Hillary’s emails. She wasn’t hiding anything, she was just too dumb to know what she was doing was wrong.

K.

According to the IG , the anti-Trump Crossfire Hurricane wanted a FISA on Carter Page in August 2016. They were told there was insufficient evidence to warrant it. On September 19, the day the FBI received the bogus Steele dossier, they relaunched the FISA operation on Page. pic.twitter.com/EO8tTsme0Y — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 9, 2019

It wasn’t political or anything though.

On Sept. 23, Michael Isikoff's article against Page, for which Christopher Steele was the sole source, magically appeared. The FBI cited the article as proof that Steele's dossier was corroborated, and lied to the FISA court about Steele being its source. https://t.co/x0kIYtY9g1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 9, 2019

‘Magically appeared.’

That’s a nice way of saying the details were leaked …

The DOJ IG determined that Steele's bogus dossier played "a central and essential role in the decision by FBI OGC to support the request for FISA surveillance targeting Carter Page, as well as the FBI's ultimate decision to seek the FISA order." pic.twitter.com/kGjUQ30mJq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 9, 2019

Even though Brennan claimed otherwise (that’s another story).

The DOJ IG determined that the Steele dossier is what provided "probable cause" for the government to spy on Carter Page, and that the FISA application "drew heavily…upon the Steele reporting to support the government's position that Page" was a Russian agent. pic.twitter.com/lelsAFD9Oq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 9, 2019

Gosh, this seems political to us.

DOJ IG confirms the FBI never corroborated *any* of Steele's allegations against Carter Page: "The FBI did not have information corroborating the specific allegations against Carter Page in Steele's reports when it relied upon them in the FISA applications." pic.twitter.com/uXqOZ1gfFF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 9, 2019

LOL.

If we don’t laugh at this point we’ll never stop throwing up.

To defend itself to the IG, the FBI confessed that it didn't have to corroborate *anything* to the FISA court and it had no obligation to determine whether Steele's allegations were true. The FBI claimed its only obligation was to correctly transcribe Steele's false charges. pic.twitter.com/fEv1l5Mtou — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 9, 2019

This is unreal.

But you know, the report exonerates these yahoos or something.

