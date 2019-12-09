If anyone actually believes this impeachment hearing is about a phone call between Trump and Ukraine we have a bridge to sell them.

Considering how long Democrats have been talking about impeaching Trump (since before he even took office!) someone would have to be a complete moron to think this isn’t a political, partisan, concerted attack on the president. They want him removed because he won … that’s it.

Well, that and they want to cover their own backsides but that’s a different story entirely.

The Judiciary Cmt isn’t able to do what we need to do because Democrats made us a rubber stamp. . . . The Speaker of the House, after hearing one day of testimony in the Judiciary Committee, said go write articles—facts be damned. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 9, 2019

Rep. Doug Collins called the whole circus out (like we knew he would).

Watch.

The opportunity came last November when Democrats got the majority, and they began their impeachment run. Democrats chose a chairman who said he would be the best person for impeachment—That was November 2018. pic.twitter.com/oJMuYPr3wx — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 9, 2019

Democrats determined to impeach @realDonaldTrump. FACTS & FAIRNESS are their casualties. They’re abusing their power to do it—the motive, means, & opportunity are clear. Motive: Nov. 2020

Means: Sham impeachment

Opportunity: Nov. 2018, Dems take Househttps://t.co/tY8MuLAcn1 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 9, 2019

Nadler was bragging about how he would be the perfect one to impeach Trump on a very public metro train in DC the day AFTER THE ELECTION.

This has never been about the Constitution or their oath or justice … nope.

It’s about 2016 and their inability to accept they picked the wrong horse in Clinton.

.@GReschenthaler: “Despite our repeated requests for access to the evidence, we received less than 48 hours ago over 8,000 pages of documentation. "Mr. Chairman, will you give us an explanation of why you gave us this document dump?” pic.twitter.com/hobwpiqY3j — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 9, 2019

Included this just so you guys could see the look on Nadler’s face.

He’s not having the best day.

