One of the ‘trends’ we’re seeing on Twitter is various accounts asking about something you can say during sex that you can also say doing something else, like making dinner, going shopping, getting your oil changed, etc.

But the best one we’ve seen yet came from Netflix:

what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

Netflix, you cheeky monkey you.

And boy howdy, so many brands came out to play …

We hope you enjoy these new toys! pic.twitter.com/RId13jozMC — Petco (@Petco) December 6, 2019

Ummm.

We recommend medium. Firm with a warm pink center. 🥩 — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) December 6, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Where’s the beef? 🍔💋 — rachael ray (@rachaelray) December 7, 2019

There’s the beef.

I prefer the Right side. — Georgia Log Cabin (@GeorgiaLogCabin) December 8, 2019

I wonder if Impractical Jokers is on — Impractical Jokers (@truTVjokers) December 7, 2019

Wow. 4 for 4. — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2019

YES.

all 4 u — Netflix US (@netflix) December 6, 2019

HA!

We'll keep this private. — Firefox 🔥 (@firefox) December 6, 2019

nice hot pocket — Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) December 5, 2019

Do you want more meat? — Arby's (@Arbys) December 5, 2019

Not touching this one.

Ma'am, this is a Netflix — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

You and me baby ain’t nothing but mammals 🎶 — Discovery (@Discovery) December 6, 2019

I need a nut. — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) December 6, 2019

HOO-boy.

not touching this one — Kum & Go (@kumandgo) December 6, 2019

Annnnnnd we’re dead.

Fill me up — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) December 6, 2019

So very dead.

Please tell me I'm doing a good job — MoonPie (@MoonPie) December 5, 2019

Once you pop, the fun don’t stop. — Pringles (@Pringles) December 6, 2019

Sometimes it helps to blow on it first — Tazo (@Tazo) December 5, 2019

*snort*

Please tell me you’re 21+ — White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) December 6, 2019

netflix and chill? — hulu (@hulu) December 5, 2019

That sound the mac and cheese makes when you stir it JUST RIGHT — DEVOUR Foods (@devourfoods) December 6, 2019

Can take anywhere between 7-10 minutes. — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) December 6, 2019

That’s IT?!

How likely would you be to recommend us to a friend? — Groupon (@Groupon) December 5, 2019

Double tap. — Instagram (@instagram) December 6, 2019

Use your fingers for best results 😉 — ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) December 6, 2019

O.O

Bone-in please — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) December 5, 2019

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

It’s just a little prick. — GiveBlood🩸 🅰️🅱️🆎🅾️ (@GiveBloodNHS) December 5, 2019

I’m a Gusher — Gushers (@gushers) December 7, 2019

We really need to do more video. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 5, 2019

hurt me plenty — DOOM (@DOOM) December 5, 2019

Haters will say it's Photoshopped… pic.twitter.com/OIISexKwEG — Adobe Photoshop (@Photoshop) December 6, 2019

Score more with PowerUp Rewards — GameStop (@GameStop) December 6, 2019

The Mandalorian continues to dominate — IMDb (@IMDb) December 5, 2019

I'm not sure we want to touch this. — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) December 5, 2019

Do you wanna take a lick? — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) December 5, 2019

That was Freaky Fast! — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) December 5, 2019

Giggity, Giggity! Alright! — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) December 6, 2019

But the winner goes to The Trump Organization:

It’s YUUUUUUGE.

