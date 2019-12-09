Andy Ostroy’s bio is nothing but him bragging about how Trump had to unblock him (he even lists the DATE!) but the rest of the Trumps have him blocked … ironically Andy has this editor blocked.

Typical.

Know what else is typical? How quickly peeps like Andy treat military folks like heroes only AFTER they find out they agree with them politically, especially when they hate on Trump.

Like Vindman.

No patriotism.

Cute.

Interestingly enough, a soldier who actually served with Vindman put together a thread to shed a little more light on him and wow.

Trending

Keep going.

But hey, he got all mad at the president so that makes him AOK in Andy’s book.

A hero even.

As we said, typical.

 

Related:

‘Put the bong DOWN’! Marianne Williamson claims ‘deeply sinister’ Trump pardoned Charles Manson … no seriously

‘Best of luck!’ Kristy Swanson doesn’t hold back while ‘helping’ Alyssa Milano figure out why she has anxiety and LOL

Ummm … does he know what that means? David Hogg calls America a ‘segregated salad’ then it gets REALLY embarrassing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentMichael VindmanSchiffsoldierTrump