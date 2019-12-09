Andy Ostroy’s bio is nothing but him bragging about how Trump had to unblock him (he even lists the DATE!) but the rest of the Trumps have him blocked … ironically Andy has this editor blocked.

Typical.

Know what else is typical? How quickly peeps like Andy treat military folks like heroes only AFTER they find out they agree with them politically, especially when they hate on Trump.

Like Vindman.

.@DevinNunes: No uniform. No military service. No medals. No Purple Heart. No combat heroics. No courage. No honesty. No integrity. No honor. No patriotism.#Vindman: He has all of the above…#Nunes #ImpeachmentHearings #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 19, 2019

No patriotism.

Cute.

Interestingly enough, a soldier who actually served with Vindman put together a thread to shed a little more light on him and wow.

From someone who actually served with Vindman, & is in contact w/many other soldiers who have as well, let me just say wrong on integrity, honor, & patriotism. Vindman's a partisan who made disparaging comments about Americans, & I had to reprimand him for it in 2013. Speaking… https://t.co/hwnKhOSM74 — LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) December 8, 2019

Keep going.

…to those within his Apache Troop/1/2SCR, his command was cut to the minimum for credit, & just prior to deployment for combat, because, according to his NCOs, he lacked the qualities you just mentioned, & leadership. Also, he was the worse commander they've ever served under… — LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) December 8, 2019

…out of partisanship by foregoing his chain of command, & leaking to a known partisan Democrat to initiate this impeachment. In the military we resolve things in an apolitical military fashion, through the immediate chain of command, & at the lowest level possible. That he… — LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) December 8, 2019

…'perceived' the President's request as a demand is not a fact, nor should his partisan perceptions or opinions matter. Vindman's disagreement with President Trump on foreign policy, is ridiculous on it's face, as @POTUS sets foreign policy, not congress, and certainly not… — LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) December 8, 2019

This was confirmed last month by witnesses in this and other news sources. This was not new information.https://t.co/A80avk0J1o — LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) December 9, 2019

But hey, he got all mad at the president so that makes him AOK in Andy’s book.

A hero even.

As we said, typical.

