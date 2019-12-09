Yeah yeah, we know, David Hogg’s ’15 Minutes’ was up ages ago and to be honest this editor rarely if ever sees his tweets in her timeline much these days but this one … this one stood out.

And not in a good way.

America is not a melting pot—

It’s an extremely segregated salad held in a bowl build of institutionalized injustice, violence and genocide. It’s time for us to toss the salad and abolish the bowl. — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) December 8, 2019

*sigh*

Ok, so the tweet in general is a dumpster fire of stupid … calling America ‘an extremely segregated salad held in a bowl ‘built’ of institutionalized injustice, violence and genocide’ is pretty stupid in its own right (he must be reading AOC’s tweets) BUT the second part of the tweet about what he wants to do with that salad?

Oh boy.

Seriously.

We had to read through the tweet a few times to make sure it said what we really thought it said.

Awwww. Someone learned how to string words together on his gap year. That's cute. — 🎄Duchess of Eggnog 🎄AnnaD🎄 (@AnnaDsays) December 8, 2019

Adorable even.

This tweet is what happens when everyone around keeps telling you that you're a genius, that you are morally superior, and can do no wrong. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) December 8, 2019

The Left treats anyone and everyone who hates the right people and hates the right things like they’re heroes thus setting them up to fail.

Massively.

pic.twitter.com/FUYYmXX5hp — Cincy Browncoat Living In Clown World (@cincy_browncoat) December 8, 2019

There ya’ go!

Earth to asswipe: Your 15 minutes was up 6 months ago. Quit trying to wax poetic on subjects you know absolutely nothing about (which, we see, is everything you talk about). It's painful to watch, and if you had a shred of self awareness you'd be embarrassed as hell. — Captain America (@teamamerica2016) December 9, 2019

Yup, that was this editor’s reaction.

And yup, this editor is totally immature.

Talk about low hanging fruit …

The past tense of build is “built,” which someone admitted to Harvard based on merit might know. Never mind that one doesn’t “build” a salad, or “hold” it in a bowl.

Otherwise, great metaphor.

Speaking of institutionalized injustice, how did you get into Harvard? — GregEsq (@GregEsq) December 8, 2019

Ooh, ooh, we know!

I’ll get you a one way ticket to anywhere you want to go, #Puddin. See if you can get away with speaking like this in practically any other country. Unappreciative spoiled brat who made a “name” for himself by exploiting the deaths of others. pic.twitter.com/qEclggv4hh — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) December 8, 2019

That. ^

David did eventually figure out what he tweeted but only after someone ‘informed’ him.

I’ve just been informed that tossing the salad has a very different secondary meaning… 😬🤭 — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) December 9, 2019

And to think, David is Harvard bound!

Related:

Ratio to end ALL ratios —> Gun-grabbing DBAG attacks rape survivor for refusing to give up her legal firearms

‘Well THERE’S an interesting comment’: Brit Hume embarrasses troll trying to dunk on him over Fox News and it’s PERFECTION

MUH Constitution! Actor John Hertzler OUTRAGED his wife suspended for calling Candace Owens an idiot and skank