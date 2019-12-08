After the shooting in Pensacola this week, the Left did what they always do and came out shrieking about gun control. Of course, none of them touched on the fact the gunman was in the Saudi military training program on the base (except to claim Republicans are POUNCING on this fact). Nope, they did what they always do …

And that’s call for guns to be confiscated.

Pearl Harbor. Pensacola. Not even our military bases are safe from gun violence. I'm heartsick for the victims and their families. We must end this epidemic and protect the lives of our service members. https://t.co/G1y0uyM0KW — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 6, 2019

Every time.

@Mellecon, a Conservative woman on Twitter called Warren out:

The rush to push gun control laws when they don't even know the situation is ridiculous. You know what would have stopped the last two? Better immigration vetting and better mental health for Veterans. Warren hasn't done shit for either. https://t.co/nbDXau25SL — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) December 6, 2019

She’s right.

Which is probably why a troll showed up.

Yep, definitely don’t even consider anything that might mildly inconvenience you and save a kid. Your personal interest in having a firearm is superior to all other interests. — 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 (@ScottSFNY2) December 6, 2019

Yes, owning a gun is all about ‘interests.’

Note, we don’t typically write about ‘randos’ on Twitter unless the tweet is that good … or that bad.

Scott have you ever been raped? Well, I have. I'm 5'0. A gun is an equalizer for a woman my size. I doubt you understand that. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) December 6, 2019

And what ‘Scott’ wrote next was just that bad.

I’d rather get raped 1000 times than see one more kid with a bullet in him. I doubt you understand that because all you think about is yourself. — 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 (@ScottSFNY2) December 6, 2019

Told you.

WHAT THE ABSOLUTE EFF?!

Dafuq? “You are so selfish for not being willing to be raped.” This is parody, right? No one is that weird. Cc @PolitiBunny @DLoesch pic.twitter.com/RGN3BlNk7j — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 6, 2019

The only person capable of making this bizarre and creepy claim is someone who has never been the victim of rape. And you say this as if it's a choice: Get raped, or some some innocent child gets shot – what in the world are you talking about? — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) December 7, 2019

Re-read your last sentence again, you freak. I don't know that someone could come up with a statement more dismissive of women than that one – which applies to you, not her. You complete idiot. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) December 6, 2019

You just said that to a rape victim. Unreal. Smh — Its T! (@T_tothe2ndNGa) December 6, 2019

Well, that is a perfectly sane response. — Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) December 6, 2019

Totally sane.

Totally.

To say such a thing to a woman who has actually been raped is despicable. — Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) December 6, 2019

Gotta love those gun-grabbers.

