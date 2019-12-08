John Hertzler (we had to look him up too) was very upset that his wife, who happens to be a constitutional law attorney, was permanently suspended for calling Candace Owens an idiot and a skank.

Talk about privilege:

My wife had her @Twitter account permanently suspended by @jack for “hate speech” because she had the audacity to call @RealCandaceO an IDIOT and SKANK. @Michellec1492 is a constitutional law attorney, and is certain she NEVER violated any hate speech rules. — John G Hertzler (@JGHertzler) December 7, 2019

But Candace is on the right so that makes it ok to sling slurs and insults at her because of the Constitution or something …

These people.

Uh oh, Jack forgot that only conservatives are served up consequences… — tweetytweeter (@tweetytweeter61) December 7, 2019

Lmao sounds like she deserved it — AP (@AvisPlumb) December 7, 2019

This is why your scholarly wife should read the fine print, dear. I wish her all the best in her hateful endeavors. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) December 7, 2019

Yes, I’ve heard this before. It’s not hate speech when I do it…. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) December 7, 2019

Good, sounds like she deserved it. — Pedo Guy Elon: "It must be true if you don't sue." (@pushfix) December 7, 2019

She violated the Twitter verse rules. Here is the reality of Free Speech that none of you seem to get. You can say what you like but if you get nasty there are consequences. Your lady just felt them. Dont whine. Also you should be banned for repeating it. — Yoda's Revenge (@irridescent) December 8, 2019

Sounds like she’s used this language one time too many if she’s permanently suspended …..She is full of hate .. she is not a happy person 😂… What’s the deal John? — Ana (@Texmexchica) December 8, 2019

Right? Is she this miserable and angry in real life?

What’s good for the goose…. Maybe it’s time to stop banning EVERYONE except the most extreme cases. Conservatives are 99% of the victims of this censorship, so maybe now Michelle understands how we feel. — kiKi (@KikiBeachBro) December 7, 2019

The Constitution puts limits on the power of the Federal Government. Twitter is not mentioned in the US Constitution, not even once. Your wife should return he law degree. — Dick Hourigan (@dhourigan) December 7, 2019

Oh John, how dare Twitter permanently suspend a scholar who is such a wordsmith 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — KarenG (@KgiardenKaren) December 7, 2019

Clearly she has a very detailed and elegant vocabulary.

Too bad she had to lower herself to middle school level insults, but that's what you do when dont have a better argument to defend your position. — Nicole Bowman (@SaltofVaruca) December 8, 2019

Sounds like professionalism is a class she forgot to take in law school then. Even if she believed those things, she shouldn’t have said them. — GFC123 (@Grl4G8rs) December 7, 2019

Thinking this tweet did not go the way he thought it would.

