All we can say is we’re super glad the House is doing such an objective, unbiased, and transparent job while pushing through with this whole impeachment thing. Considering how divisive this country is right now it would be so easy for things to appear partisan …

Ha.

Ha HA.

HA HA HA HA.

HOOboy, that was painful to write so we can only imagine it stung a little to read it. Tell you what, Democrats really should just give up on the notion that they’re trying to impeach Trump because it’s their Constitutional duty.

Especially when they’re bringing in so obviously biased experts.

For example, Byron York was good enough to remind everyone what Laurence Tribe was up to this weekend.

Professor will be consulting with Democratic impeachers this weekend.https://t.co/6bNcGDKLM8 pic.twitter.com/YBjW0J24qb — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2019

You know, the guy who tweeted this.

It increasingly looks like Trump is in bed not just with one butcher (Vladimir Putin) but with two (Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince MbS) and maybe three (adding Erdogan). An obscene orgy of greed and evil. https://t.co/57yf5t0rKL — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 8, 2019

Obscene orgy of greed and evil.

But this isn’t partisan or anything, right?

Eyeroll – you all would make Goebbels proud with this level of propaganda and commitment to your constant lie — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) December 8, 2019

Makes sense. Tribe has been on the impeachment train as long as the Dems – since the election! — Slough of Despond (@sloughdespond) December 8, 2019

As soon as you said "professor" I knew what this yahoo was about. These people are worthless and it's especially humorous when compared to their self perceived value to society. — Chad (@GoCatsCHays) December 8, 2019

The Left really is out of touch with everyday Americans if they think these professors will influence or convince anyone. Just sayin’.

When I was in law school I idolized Tribe. Now, I just shake my head in disbelief. What a whack job. — Diane Piette (@DianePiette1) December 8, 2019

When they don’t have facts, they use extreme rhetoric. — Elizabeth Herring (@HerringLiz) December 8, 2019

@tribelaw will fit in perfectly with "Middle of the Line" advice Democrats are seeking. This guy is a joke and always has been. — John4justice (@JBB4768) December 8, 2019

‘Middle of the line’ … and they’re doing this all with such a HEAVY heart.

Do they really think anyone believes this crap?

These people are ridiculous — Ed (@elcroteau) December 8, 2019

Evergreen.

