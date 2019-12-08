All we can say is we’re super glad the House is doing such an objective, unbiased, and transparent job while pushing through with this whole impeachment thing. Considering how divisive this country is right now it would be so easy for things to appear partisan …

Ha.

Ha HA.

HA HA HA HA.

HOOboy, that was painful to write so we can only imagine it stung a little to read it. Tell you what, Democrats really should just give up on the notion that they’re trying to impeach Trump because it’s their Constitutional duty.

Especially when they’re bringing in so obviously biased experts.

For example, Byron York was good enough to remind everyone what Laurence Tribe was up to this weekend.

You know, the guy who tweeted this.

Trending

Obscene orgy of greed and evil.

But this isn’t partisan or anything, right?

The Left really is out of touch with everyday Americans if they think these professors will influence or convince anyone. Just sayin’.

‘Middle of the line’ … and they’re doing this all with such a HEAVY heart.

Do they really think anyone believes this crap?

Evergreen.

 

Related:

‘Absolutely NOT’! Susan Ferrechio takes fellow journo apart for actually DEFENDING Schiff spying on a member of the press

NAILED IT: Ben Shapiro reminds everyone about the ‘rules’ when it comes to a shooter’s identity and the Left can’t DEAL

‘I was laid off TWICE while you were VP’: Joe Biden’s attempt to downplay kick-a*s jobs report does NOT go well

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: byron yorkimpeachmentLaurence TribeTrump